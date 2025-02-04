First look at Perth bar after £100k revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

First look at Perth bar after £100k revamp

The Bunker Lounge has "evolved" under owner Colin Bell.

By Lucy Scarlett
Colin Bell.
Colin Bell at The Bunker Lounge and Bar in Perth. Image: Colin Bell

A Perth bar has reopened after a £100,000 revamp.

The Bunker Lounge and Bar on South Street was shut for most of January as owner Colin Bell – who has run the city centre venue for six years – gave it a facelift.

Colin, 48, who worked as a prison officer in Perth before going into hospitality, recently renewed his lease on the site and wanted to transform it from a sports pub to a restaurant and bar.

That included removing its once-popular sports simulators.

Colin told The Courier: “We’ve evolved and have a really nice clientele. We had to change.

The bar.
The Bunker has reopened. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Bunker Bar.
Additional seating is now in place. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Sofas.
New sofas have been added. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“The kitchen couldn’t cope, so it was either invest and take it to the next level or just throw the towel in – and I wasn’t prepared for that yet.

“We’ve revamped the menu around Manny the chef’s skills.

“For now we’re just concentrating on the menu and working on that.”

Among the offerings at The Bunker is a Spanish tapas menu.

Kitchen.
The kitchen has more than doubled in size. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Tapas.
Tapas on offer at the bar. Image: Colin Bell
Tapas.
The new menu is proving popular. Image: Colin Bell

The bar still has sport on offer on its 75-inch TV screens but the golf and F1 simulators have been removed as they were proving too costly to run and occupied too much space.

Extra seats have been added in their place.

The Bunker plans to put on live music every Saturday with bookings already in place up to the end of July.

Colin added: “The business is a complete evolution from when we first started.

“I never in a million years would’ve opened a bar or a restaurant, it was all about the simulators for me.

Bar.
Beer fonts. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Wall in bar.
The bar has been given a makeover. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Barrel table.
Tullibardine cask barrels serve as tables. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“It’s just completely changed, you’ve got to follow the money.

“We’ve put over £100,000 into this place.

“I’m still enjoying it after six years, but I would like to take a step back in the future.”

Elsewhere, a new bar and dining experience has recently opened in Newburgh.

More from Business

Jackie Mahmood- Thomson and her therapists.
Beauty salon expansion 'what Bridge of Allan needed' says owner
aerial view of Morris Leslie's West Kinfauns site showing existing HQ and land next to river Tay
Is £50m Perthshire hotel plan still viable after construction costs rise?
George Tasker. Image: Michael Connolly/DC Thomson Design Team
George Tasker: Dundee business leader, Boys' Brigade president and Scotland’s youngest chartered accountant dies…
James McAvoy on location at Hilltown Court multi in November 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
How Hollywood projects bring in millions to Dundee and Fife economies
The Royal Arch on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Iconic Broughty Ferry pub has new owner - and it's a familiar face for…
7
Peter Moody, group chief executive of GAP Group. Image: GAP Group
New £15m Perthshire fridge recycling plant to create 50 jobs in next 18 months
Wendy Beck in store
Perth bridal shop owner married to her business for 25 years
Storm Babet's aftermath in River Street, Brechin. Image: Peter Leslie/ Drone Survey Services
Where do houses sell below home report valuations in Tayside?
Bayne's joint managing director, John Bayne. Image: Supplied.
Fife bakery Bayne's record profits as it expands to 69 shops
8
Staff Ioan Williamson, Ryan Hanlon, Emma Robson Image: Supplied
Dundee pub claims city's largest television after refurbishment

Conversation