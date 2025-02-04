First look at Perth bar after £100k revamp

A Perth bar has reopened after a £100,000 revamp.

The Bunker Lounge and Bar on South Street was shut for most of January as owner Colin Bell – who has run the city centre venue for six years – gave it a facelift.

Colin, 48, who worked as a prison officer in Perth before going into hospitality, recently renewed his lease on the site and wanted to transform it from a sports pub to a restaurant and bar.

That included removing its once-popular sports simulators.

Colin told The Courier: “We’ve evolved and have a really nice clientele. We had to change.

“The kitchen couldn’t cope, so it was either invest and take it to the next level or just throw the towel in – and I wasn’t prepared for that yet.

“We’ve revamped the menu around Manny the chef’s skills.

“For now we’re just concentrating on the menu and working on that.”

Among the offerings at The Bunker is a Spanish tapas menu.

The bar still has sport on offer on its 75-inch TV screens but the golf and F1 simulators have been removed as they were proving too costly to run and occupied too much space.

Extra seats have been added in their place.

The Bunker plans to put on live music every Saturday with bookings already in place up to the end of July.

Colin added: “The business is a complete evolution from when we first started.

“I never in a million years would’ve opened a bar or a restaurant, it was all about the simulators for me.

“It’s just completely changed, you’ve got to follow the money.

“We’ve put over £100,000 into this place.

“I’m still enjoying it after six years, but I would like to take a step back in the future.”

