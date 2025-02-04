Scott Brothers to open new butchers in Broughty Ferry after £250,000 investment

Scott Brothers are preparing to open in a new location in Broughty Ferry after a £250,000 refurbishment.

The business has traded from its current location in Brook Street since 2011.

The owners said the opportunity to purchase the “iconic” former Clydesdale Bank building on the corner of Brook Street and Gray Street was too good to miss.

It will move to the new location before the end of this month.

Boss on Scott Brothers’ Broughty Ferry move

Co-owner Scott Jarron said acquiring the building, which was a Virgin Money before its closure in January 2022, would help secure the future of the family business.

The fit-out is now at the snagging stage with the move to take place in “two to three weeks”.

He said: “I just can’t tell you how lucky we feel about securing this property at Broughty Ferry. We just never thought we would be in the position to be our own landlords.

“We’re hugely appreciative of the support we get from the local economy. We are moving into an iconic building right on the corner of probably the busiest intersection. We’re thrilled.

“It puts us next door to a fishmonger and a baker and on the other side of the street, there’s Clementine for fruit and veg.

“It would be no further walking between those shops than it would be walking around M&S so people can really shop local.”

Dry-age cabinet on display

Scott Brothers purchased the building in November 2023. Transforming the bank into a butcher has not been easy or cheap, with around £100,000 spent on display cabinets alone.

Mr Jarron said there had been a few challenges along the way, with the building stripped right back.

He said: “The shop has taken quite a bit longer than we were expecting but by the end of this month, we’ll be moving.

“Investing £250,000 sounds like a big budget, but when you consider there’s almost £100,000 worth of cabinets, it doesn’t leave an awful lot left for floors and tiling.

“We’ve gone for a really high-end specialist cabinet for the raw meat. We’ve also invested in a dry-age cabinet that will sit on the Brook Street side in a window. Then there’s self-service cabinets throughout the shop as well.

“It’s probably a slightly bigger area for customers and a slightly a bigger working space for our staff as well. We’ll do more work in front of the customer and show the skills we have.”

Scott Brothers history

Scott Brothers started in 1935 when George Jarron, the grandfather of the current owners, decided to change from farming and set up his first butcher’s shop in Dundee.

It has shops at Nethergate and Strathmartine Road in Dundee as well as a St Andrews branch.

The company first opened a Broughty Ferry location in the late 1980s, at the Brook Street unit now occupied by Rosie Fraser.