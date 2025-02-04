Scott Brothers to open new butchers in Broughty Ferry after £250,000 investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Scott Brothers to open new butchers in Broughty Ferry after £250,000 investment

The owners say the new location will help secure the future of the family business.

Scott Brothers butchers in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Maps
Scott Brothers butchers in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Maps
By Rob McLaren

Scott Brothers are preparing to open in a new location in Broughty Ferry  after a £250,000 refurbishment.

The business has traded from its current location in Brook Street since 2011.

The owners said the opportunity to purchase the “iconic” former Clydesdale Bank building on the corner of Brook Street and Gray Street was too good to miss.

It will move to the new location before the end of this month.

Boss on Scott Brothers’ Broughty Ferry move

Co-owner Scott Jarron said acquiring the building, which was a Virgin Money before its closure in January 2022, would help secure the future of the family business.

The fit-out is now at the snagging stage with the move to take place in “two to three weeks”.

He said: “I just can’t tell you how lucky we feel about securing this property at Broughty Ferry. We just never thought we would be in the position to be our own landlords.

Scott Brothers Butchers co-owners Scott and George Jarron.

“We’re hugely appreciative of the support we get from the local economy. We are moving into an iconic building right on the corner of probably the busiest intersection. We’re thrilled.

“It puts us next door to a fishmonger and a baker and on the other side of the street, there’s Clementine for fruit and veg.

“It would be no further walking between those shops than it would be walking around M&S so people can really shop local.”

Dry-age cabinet on display

Scott Brothers purchased the building in November 2023. Transforming the bank into a butcher has not been easy or cheap, with around £100,000 spent on display cabinets alone.

Mr Jarron said there had been a few challenges along the way, with the building stripped right back.

He said: “The shop has taken quite a bit longer than we were expecting but by the end of this month, we’ll be moving.

The Virgin Money in Gray Street, Broughty Ferry before it closed. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“Investing £250,000 sounds like a big budget, but when you consider there’s almost £100,000 worth of cabinets, it doesn’t leave an awful lot left for floors and tiling.

“We’ve gone for a really high-end specialist cabinet for the raw meat. We’ve also invested in a dry-age cabinet that will sit on the Brook Street side in a window. Then there’s self-service cabinets throughout the shop as well.

“It’s probably a slightly bigger area for customers and a slightly a bigger working space for our staff as well. We’ll do more work in front of the customer and show the skills we have.”

Scott Brothers history

Scott Brothers started in 1935 when George Jarron, the grandfather of the current owners, decided to change from farming and set up his first butcher’s shop in Dundee.

It has shops at Nethergate and Strathmartine Road in Dundee as well as a St Andrews branch.

The company first opened a Broughty Ferry location in the late 1980s, at the Brook Street unit now occupied by Rosie Fraser.

More from Business

Diverse team of happy colleagues having fun at meeting table, talking, discussing team success, brainstorming on creative ideas, work tasks, planning strategy, laughing, enjoying cooperation
An ‘alternative’ way to boost your business
Colin Bell.
First look at Perth bar after £100k revamp
2
Jackie Mahmood- Thomson and her therapists.
Beauty salon expansion 'what Bridge of Allan needed' says owner
aerial view of Morris Leslie's West Kinfauns site showing existing HQ and land next to river Tay
Is £50m Perthshire hotel plan still viable after construction costs rise?
George Tasker. Image: Michael Connolly/DC Thomson Design Team
George Tasker: Dundee business leader, Boys' Brigade president and Scotland’s youngest chartered accountant dies…
James McAvoy on location at Hilltown Court multi in November 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
How Hollywood projects bring in millions to Dundee and Fife economies
The Royal Arch on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Iconic Broughty Ferry pub has new owner - and it's a familiar face for…
7
Peter Moody, group chief executive of GAP Group. Image: GAP Group
New £15m Perthshire fridge recycling plant to create 50 jobs in next 18 months
Wendy Beck in store
Perth bridal shop owner married to her business for 25 years
Storm Babet's aftermath in River Street, Brechin. Image: Peter Leslie/ Drone Survey Services
Where do houses sell below home report valuations in Tayside?

Conversation