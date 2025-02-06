Blairgowrie butcher to permanently close after car ploughed into shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Blairgowrie butcher to permanently close after car ploughed into shop

Wendy Donald thanked staff and the Blair community after being forced to shutter her shop.

By Paul Malik
Wendy Donald arms folded outside her Blairgowrie butcher shop
Butcher Wendy Donald. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Blairgowrie butcher has had to close her business permanently after a car smashed into its shop window.

Wendy Donald had run her successful and well-liked store from the town’s High Street since the summer of 2023, after taking on the former Ewarts of Blairgowrie butchery.

In October 2024 a Ford car careened into the front of the premises, causing enough damage for the shop to close.

And at the time, it was thought the shuttering would be temporary, so repairs could be carried out.

But Wendy has now made the difficult decision to liquidate the business.

Blairgowrie butcher closed

Wendy thanked her staff and customers who have supported the business for the last 18 months, and said despite the closure she was optimistic about what the future holds.

Speaking with The Courier, she said: “Last year we made the difficult decision to close our butchery business following unexpected damage to our premises.

“While this marks the end of a cherished chapter, we are profoundly grateful for the years of loyal support from our community, suppliers and devoted staff.

The car involved and some of the damage caused. Image: supplied.

“I remain proud of what we’ve achieved and optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Corporate rescue firm Begbies Traynor has been appointed liquidators for the business.

At the time, Wendy said the man involved in the incident had been “very apologetic”.

Butcher helped Scottish Viking

Wendy is an assessor Craft Skills Scotland, a specialist training provider in food and drink industry.

She is also an ambassador for Quality Meat Scotland, the public body responsible for helping the Scottish red meat sector.

Last year The Courier reported how Wendy’s company was supplying Blairgowrie strongman John Beattie.

The Scottish Viking battled back from serious illness, even being told he’d never lift a barbell again.

The dad-of-two spent more than a month in hospital – some of it in an induced coma – after suffering organ failure.

Wendy Donald and John Beattie in the meat chiller. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

After a year off, John started work on his fitness, taking it one step and press-up at a time.

Wendy’s butcher supplied John with its best meat products to support his protein-rich diet, as part of a sponsorship arrangement.

Conversation