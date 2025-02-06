Blairgowrie butcher to permanently close after car ploughed into shop

A Blairgowrie butcher has had to close her business permanently after a car smashed into its shop window.

Wendy Donald had run her successful and well-liked store from the town’s High Street since the summer of 2023, after taking on the former Ewarts of Blairgowrie butchery.

In October 2024 a Ford car careened into the front of the premises, causing enough damage for the shop to close.

And at the time, it was thought the shuttering would be temporary, so repairs could be carried out.

But Wendy has now made the difficult decision to liquidate the business.

Blairgowrie butcher closed

Wendy thanked her staff and customers who have supported the business for the last 18 months, and said despite the closure she was optimistic about what the future holds.

Speaking with The Courier, she said: “Last year we made the difficult decision to close our butchery business following unexpected damage to our premises.

“While this marks the end of a cherished chapter, we are profoundly grateful for the years of loyal support from our community, suppliers and devoted staff.

“I remain proud of what we’ve achieved and optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Corporate rescue firm Begbies Traynor has been appointed liquidators for the business.

At the time, Wendy said the man involved in the incident had been “very apologetic”.

Butcher helped Scottish Viking

Wendy is an assessor Craft Skills Scotland, a specialist training provider in food and drink industry.

She is also an ambassador for Quality Meat Scotland, the public body responsible for helping the Scottish red meat sector.

Last year The Courier reported how Wendy’s company was supplying Blairgowrie strongman John Beattie.

The Scottish Viking battled back from serious illness, even being told he’d never lift a barbell again.

The dad-of-two spent more than a month in hospital – some of it in an induced coma – after suffering organ failure.

After a year off, John started work on his fitness, taking it one step and press-up at a time.

Wendy’s butcher supplied John with its best meat products to support his protein-rich diet, as part of a sponsorship arrangement.