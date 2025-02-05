New barbershop opens in Blairgowrie as owner says she hopes business will give locals ‘more choice’

A Blairgowrie barber has opened a new salon to give locals “more choice.”

Michele Brown has opened The Wee Barber Shop on the town’s High Street.

The walk-in barbershop has been renovated and signifies Michele’s return to owning a business after taking a break to raise her five children.

The 51-year-old has lived in the town her whole life and studied hairdressing at Perth College before running and working at barbers in Dunkeld, Blairgowrie and Broughty Ferry.

Michele told The Courier: “The shop has been totally renovated, new bathroom, new walls.

“I got the keys on Friday and I was in and open on Monday.

“I love barbering. I’ve been doing it for 26 years now, and I’m chatty.

“You meet great and interesting people, loads of lovely stories.”

Michele said that for the past 10 years, the skin fade haircut has been the most popular among clients.

She said there are a few finishing touches left, and the shop is still a “work in progress” but it has already welcomed a flurry of new customers.

She added: “I rely a lot on loyal customers and people I know.

“Service shops, like barbers, are the ones that are surviving on the High Streets these days because you can’t get it online.

“Having another salon will give guys more choice to go to.”

The Wee Barber Shop is walk-in only and closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.

It is open 9am-5pm Monday, Tuesday and Friday, and until 8pm on Thursday.

Michele is currently running a competition on Facebook, where clients can win £50 worth of haircuts.

