Dundonian teenage tycoon acquires second Spanish business

A Dundee teenager has acquired his second hospitality venue in Spain – despite not being old enough to drink.

Mitchell Carling bought a Rangers FC supporters bar in Benalmadena in the Costa Del Sol last March, when he was aged just 16.

He was inspired to make the investment by his parents, Graeme and Leanne Carling, who have numerous property and business investments.

At the time, he spoke of his ambition to add around 10 hospitality businesses to his PTR Hospitality portfolio in the next two to three years.

He wants his business to be earning around £1 million a year by that point.

Former High School of Dundee pupil Mitchell, now 17, has taken another step towards this goal by purchasing a new venue.

Mitchell Carling on new Spanish venue

The young entrepreneur hasn’t had to search far for his next deal. His new venue, is next door to his original investment Bar None.

Currently a restaurant and bar, Mitchell plans to turn it into a casual eatery. It will open next month after a refurbishment.

Mitchell said: “2024 was a busy year, taking over my first bar and learning everything on the operational side of the business.

“When I made the decision to leave school to pursue a career in business, closing deals like this was what I had planned.

“There will be a period of refurbishment at the new venue to bring it up to our standards.”

The deal was agreed at the end of last year, when Mitchell was still 16, but it has taken a few months to conclude.

Looking for more opportunities

Mitchell said he is continuing to look for investment opportunities in Spain. He believes there is an opportunity to consolidate the fragmented Spanish hospitality sector.

He said with two deals under his belt he is “only getting started”.

“I’m delighted to have acquired two venues in my first year in business,” he said.

“The first venue has been doing very well. The substantial renovations were essential, and we’ve had great feedback since re-opening.

“I continue to be contacted almost daily by other venue owners, or their representatives, looking to sell their business.

“It’s my job to identify and complete deals to acquire the best ones.”