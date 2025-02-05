Dundonian teenage tycoon acquires second Spanish business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundonian teenage tycoon acquires second Spanish business

Mitchell Carling isn't yet of legal drinking age - but already operates two Spanish hospitality venues.

By Rob McLaren
Mitchell Carling has bought a second business in Spain.
A Dundee teenager has acquired his second hospitality venue in Spain – despite not being old enough to drink.

Mitchell Carling bought a Rangers FC supporters bar in Benalmadena in the Costa Del Sol last March, when he was aged just 16.

He was inspired to make the investment by his parents, Graeme and Leanne Carling, who have numerous property and business investments.

At the time, he spoke of his ambition to add around 10 hospitality businesses to his PTR Hospitality portfolio in the next two to three years.

He wants his business to be earning around £1 million a year by that point.

Former High School of Dundee pupil Mitchell, now 17, has taken another step towards this goal by purchasing a new venue.

Mitchell Carling on new Spanish venue

The young entrepreneur hasn’t had to search far for his next deal. His new venue, is next door to his original investment Bar None.

Currently a restaurant and bar, Mitchell plans to turn it into a casual eatery. It will open next month after a refurbishment.

Mitchell said: “2024 was a busy year, taking over my first bar and learning everything on the operational side of the business.

Bar None in Costa Del Sol. Image: Google Maps

“When I made the decision to leave school to pursue a career in business, closing deals like this was what I had planned.

“There will be a period of refurbishment at the new venue to bring it up to our standards.”

The deal was agreed at the end of last year, when Mitchell was still 16, but it has taken a few months to conclude.

Looking for more opportunities

Mitchell said he is continuing to look for investment opportunities in Spain. He believes there is an opportunity to consolidate the fragmented Spanish hospitality sector.

He said with two deals under his belt he is “only getting started”.

“I’m delighted to have acquired two venues in my first year in business,” he said.

Young businessman Mitchell Carling.

“The first venue has been doing very well. The substantial renovations were essential, and we’ve had great feedback since re-opening.

“I continue to be contacted almost daily by other venue owners, or their representatives, looking to sell their business.

“It’s my job to identify and complete deals to acquire the best ones.”

