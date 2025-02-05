Muir Homes submits new Auchterarder planning application amid fierce objections

The Fife housebuilder which took on an Auchterarder development left unfinished after Stewart Milne went bust has unveiled plans to complete the site in the wake of fierce objection from residents.

Muir Homes has submitted a fresh application for 42 houses in the Castlemains plot.

It includes 12 affordable homes and is within the boundary of the overarching planning permission in principle on a development of 200 houses since 2013.

Family-owned Muir Homes said the fresh application provides further details on house types, layout, landscaping, and infrastructure.

Five of the houses would be bungalows which Muir Homes said will “increase the diversity of housing options in the area and specifically cater to those with access requirements”.

Rules previously put in place dictate any new development would need to see improvements to the junction to the A9 Perth – Dunblane dual carriageway.

Developers have proposed changes to what has become known as the Shinafoot junction.

But critics say the proposal is the “wrong design in the wrong place”.

Muir Homes application

And Muir Homes said the new proposed development would lead to a further £36,000 being made available for local investment. This is alongside the £150,000 given by developers to the Auchterarder Community Facilities Fund.

Muir Homes operations manager Robert Herd said: “Although the principle of new homes at this site in Auchterarder has been agreed as part of the overarching planning permission, our application now provides further details for the completion of the development on the Castlemains land.

“Completing this site would benefit new and existing residents as well as the Auchterarder community who use the adjacent track.

“It would also unlock investment in the local area. Muir Homes would provide tens of thousands of pounds for projects such as the community bus, as well as safeguarding the land to the northwest of Auchterarder for sports and recreational use in the future, if this development is approved.

“We have already engaged with locally elected members as well as the community council, and we look forward to hearing views of local residents.

“Muir Homes is keen to deliver these new private and affordable homes as quickly as possible, bringing new families to Auchterarder as well as providing new housing options for those who already live in the area.”

Muir Homes Auchterarder objections

Members of Auchterarder and Aberuthven Community Action Plan want objectors to make their views known to the council by the consultation closing date on February 7.

The group said the development “may lead to more traffic, noise, more lorries passing through town, down Castleton Road and along Hunter Street.”

And at least seven objections have been raised.

The planning application is available to view here.