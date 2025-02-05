Muir Homes submits new Auchterarder planning application amid fierce objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Muir Homes submits new Auchterarder planning application amid fierce objections

The housebuilder wants to complete the Castlemains development left unfinished after Stewart Milne went into administration.

By Paul Malik
The partly finished Stewart Milne Homes site in Auchterarder. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson
The partly finished Stewart Milne Homes site in Auchterarder. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson

The Fife housebuilder which took on an Auchterarder development left unfinished after Stewart Milne went bust has unveiled plans to complete the site in the wake of fierce objection from residents.

Muir Homes has submitted a fresh application for 42 houses in the Castlemains plot.

It includes 12 affordable homes and is within the boundary of the overarching planning permission in principle on a development of 200 houses since 2013.

Family-owned Muir Homes said the fresh application provides further details on house types, layout, landscaping, and infrastructure.

Five of the houses would be bungalows which Muir Homes said will “increase the diversity of housing options in the area and specifically cater to those with access requirements”.

Rules previously put in place dictate any new development would need to see improvements to the junction to the A9 Perth – Dunblane dual carriageway.

Developers have proposed changes to what has become known as the Shinafoot junction.

But critics say the proposal is the “wrong design in the wrong place”.

Muir Homes application

And Muir Homes said the new proposed development would lead to a further £36,000 being made available for local investment. This is alongside the £150,000 given by developers to the Auchterarder Community Facilities Fund.

Muir Homes operations manager Robert Herd said: “Although the principle of new homes at this site in Auchterarder has been agreed as part of the overarching planning permission, our application now provides further details for the completion of the development on the Castlemains land.

The development in Auchterarder. Image: DC Thomson

“Completing this site would benefit new and existing residents as well as the Auchterarder community who use the adjacent track.

“It would also unlock investment in the local area. Muir Homes would provide tens of thousands of pounds for projects such as the community bus, as well as safeguarding the land to the northwest of Auchterarder for sports and recreational use in the future, if this development is approved.

“We have already engaged with locally elected members as well as the community council, and we look forward to hearing views of local residents.

“Muir Homes is keen to deliver these new private and affordable homes as quickly as possible, bringing new families to Auchterarder as well as providing new housing options for those who already live in the area.”

Muir Homes Auchterarder objections

Members of Auchterarder and Aberuthven Community Action Plan want objectors to make their views known to the council by the consultation closing date on February 7.

The group said the development “may lead to more traffic, noise, more lorries passing through town, down Castleton Road and along Hunter Street.”

And at least seven objections have been raised.

The planning application is available to view here.

