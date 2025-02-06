Family jewellers and watchmaker in Blairgowrie to close after 71 years of business

A family jewellery and watchmaking shop in Blairgowrie is to close after 71 years of serving the community.

Victor and Sons on Allan Street will close at the end of March.

Brothers Richard, 79, and George Kusza, 64, put the shop on the market last year as they planned to retire.

But no one has come forward to take the business on.

The brothers’ late father, Victor, started the jewellery and watchmaking business in Coupar Angus in 1954.

The Blairgowrie store was then opened in 1977.

Owners of Blairgowrie jeweller and watchmaker ‘so grateful to customers’

George’s wife Michele, 63, who has helped run the company since the pair married 40 years ago, told The Courier: “We gave the business a year to sell last year.

“It would be lovely if someone could keep it going because Blairgowrie will miss it and it’ll be a shame.

“We are so grateful to customers over the years and it’s with a heavy heart we have made this decision.

“We’ve had many good friends through the shop and seen several generations grow up and become loyal customers.”

Michele says many of their older customers visit the shop twice a year to have their watches set.

The business also services church clocks, including in Meigle, Coupar Angus, and Newtyle.

The clock is ticking for locals to visit Victor and Sons before it closes.

The business is running its first-ever sale through February and March as the closing date looms.

All stock is reduced by 20% with further reductions of up to 50% on certain watches.

Since announcing their plans, Michele says the shop has “never been busier”.

She added that customers are “sad to see us go, but glad we’ll have time to ourselves”.

They hope to be able to spend more time pursuing hobbies following their retirement.

It follows a new barbershop opening in Blairgowrie earlier this week.