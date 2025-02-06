Family jewellers and watchmaker in Blairgowrie to close after 71 years of business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family jewellers and watchmaker in Blairgowrie to close after 71 years of business

Victor and Sons started in Coupar Angus in 1954.

By Lucy Scarlett
Victor and Sons.
Richard Kusza, Michele Kusza and George Kusza of Victor and Sons. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A family jewellery and watchmaking shop in Blairgowrie is to close after 71 years of serving the community.

Victor and Sons on Allan Street will close at the end of March.

Brothers Richard, 79, and George Kusza, 64, put the shop on the market last year as they planned to retire.

But no one has come forward to take the business on.

The brothers’ late father, Victor, started the jewellery and watchmaking business in Coupar Angus in 1954.

The Blairgowrie store was then opened in 1977.

Owners of Blairgowrie jeweller and watchmaker ‘so grateful to customers’

George’s wife Michele, 63, who has helped run the company since the pair married 40 years ago, told The Courier: “We gave the business a year to sell last year.

“It would be lovely if someone could keep it going because Blairgowrie will miss it and it’ll be a shame.

“We are so grateful to customers over the years and it’s with a heavy heart we have made this decision.

“We’ve had many good friends through the shop and seen several generations grow up and become loyal customers.”

Inside of shop.
The shop sells jewellery and watches. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Michele says many of their older customers visit the shop twice a year to have their watches set.

The business also services church clocks, including in Meigle, Coupar Angus, and Newtyle.

The clock is ticking for locals to visit Victor and Sons before it closes.

The business is running its first-ever sale through February and March as the closing date looms.

All stock is reduced by 20% with further reductions of up to 50% on certain watches.

Michele and necklaces.
The shop is running a sale. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Jewellery.
All stock has 20% off. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Since announcing their plans, Michele says the shop has “never been busier”.

She added that customers are “sad to see us go, but glad we’ll have time to ourselves”.

They hope to be able to spend more time pursuing hobbies following their retirement.

It follows a new barbershop opening in Blairgowrie earlier this week.

Conversation