Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee Beaverbooks shop closing in fresh blow for Murraygate

A closing down sale has been launched.

By Andrew Robson
The Murraygate store is set to close. I
Beaverbrooks on Murraygate in Dundee is closing. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The Beaverbrooks store in Dundee is set to close in a fresh blow for the city’s Murraygate.

The jewellery shop in the city centre – which has been operating for 22 years – is advertising a closing down sale, with a 30% discount on all items.

Anna Blackburn, managing director at Beaverbrooks, said: “Unfortunately, due to a range of factors, our Dundee store is no longer commercially viable, and after careful and thorough consideration we have made the difficult decision to close it.

“The store will cease trading on Sunday March 16 but will be operating business as usual until then.

“Following the closure, customers can shop online via our website or visit one of our nine stores in Scotland.”

Beaverbrooks thanks Dundee customers as sho to close after 22 years

She added: “At Beaverbrooks, we pride ourselves on our people-first culture and the open, honest relationships we have built with our colleagues.

“Our directors met with each team member in person to ensure the news was delivered with the utmost care and respect.

“We are working closely with each individual affected to provide them with options tailored for their specific needs, supporting them with their next steps whatever they may be.

“I’d like to share a heartfelt thank you to our Dundee community and every colleague and customer that has been a part of our journey in Dundee over the past 22 years.”

The M&S store on Murraygate in Dundee is to close.
M&S is among the other retailers to have left Murraygate. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

It is the latest blow for Murraygate after shoppers bid farewell to the M&S store in July 2024 with several other units already empty or boarded up.

Outdoor store Mountain Warehouse may also be eyeing a move away from the street, having lodged an application to follow M&S to Gallagher Retail Park

According to The Courier’s high street tracker, Murraygate has the highest vacancy rate of any street in Dundee city centre.

Just over 32% of the retail units are empty, nearly double the 17.9% average.

It comes as a family jewellers and watchmaking business in Blairgowrie is closing after 71 years.

