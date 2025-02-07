Controversial major St Andrews golf resort recommended for approval by council planning official

A controversial major golf resort near St Andrews is being recommended for approval by a Fife Council planning official.

The multi-million-pound development is planned for land at Feddinch, to the south of the town.

It includes an 18-hole golf course, clubhouse, accommodation and other facilities.

Revised plans were put out to public consultation last year after an initial backlash, where the proposals were branded “monstrous”.

Alvarez & Marsal Golf, which is behind the proposals, submitted additional information to the local authority in January.

The plans are now set to go before councillors on the North East Planning Committee next Wednesday.

Council planning official Chris Smith is recommending that elected members approve the plans, with dozens of conditions attached.

That is despite 39 letters of objection to the proposals.

Although Mr Smith has recommended approval, the final decision still lies with councillors.

Tyler J Kirsch, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal Golf, said: “Following constructive dialogue with the local community and Fife Council’s planning department, we welcome the officer’s recommendation to approve our application for a new golf course on the outskirts of St Andrews.

“The feedback received throughout the consultation process has played a vital role in shaping the updated design of the project which has resulted in key adjustments to the scheme, including lowering the height of the proposed clubhouse and a reduced overall footprint.

“The development promises to bring substantial economic value to the local area, alongside the creation of 200 jobs during construction, in addition to over 100 new jobs once operational.

“We are confident that our proposal creates investment, jobs, and revitalises land that has lay undeveloped for 20 years.”

Alvarez & Marsal Golf lodged its planning application in August, after buying the land from Dundee United owner Mark Ogren.