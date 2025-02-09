Full list of empty shop units on Dundee’s struggling Murraygate – and what’s planned for them

Most high streets are struggling – and Dundee’s once-thriving Murraygate is no different.

In years gone by, the street was lined with an array of well-known brands.

Now, it is filled with boarded-up units and to-let signs with the highest vacancy rate (32%) of any Dundee city centre shopping street.

With the latest blow coming in the imminent closure of jewellery store Beaverbrooks, we take a look at all the empty units on Murraygate and what is planned for them.

14 Murraygate

The current home of Beaverbrooks, this unit only has a few weeks until it joins the other empty sites.

News that the shop is set to shut in March was only revealed this week.

It remains to be seen what will happen once the jewellery chain moves out.

25-29 Murraygate

This unit was once the home of HSBC bank, which announced the branch would close in June 2023 – citing a “surge in online banking”.

Since then, there has been no suggestion of the shop being filled.

The unit is still available to rent, described as offering “large end of terrace retail accommodation”.

41 Murraygate

Perhaps the most iconic empty unit on Murraygate is the former M&S building.

The famous chain had occupied the site since 1936 but had had a presence on Murraygate since 1918.

M&S moved out last July to open a new store at Gallagher Retail Park, leaving the 65,000 sq ft building empty.

Prospective tenants can now contact Savills, which is marketing the building for lease.

51 Murraygate

Game occupied this unit next to Specsavers until closing-down posters appeared suddenly in early January 2023.

The store shut its doors later that month with Dundee residents blaming graffiti and rubbish when asked why businesses were choosing to leave Murraygate.

The shop has laid empty since Game departed but is available to rent through Orinsen.

It is thought that a section of the new Frasers store in the Overgate could accommodate a Game branch.

55 Murraygate

Clothing and handbag store Glossy took over the former Clarks shoes unit in December 2023 – but lasted less than six months.

Before that, an American candy store operated briefly from the shop.

EYCO is marketing both the first and second floors of the property, quoting rent of £50,000 a year.

48-60 Murraygate

The former DW Sports store has been empty for nearly five years.

Owned by former Wigan Athletic chairman Dave Whelan, the sportswear company entered administration during the Covid outbreak.

An advert for the unit on NovaLoca claims that the building has sold, however it continues to sit empty.

Last year, it was revealed that Overgate owner Mike Ashley was looking into buying the unit.

60 Murraygate

Next to the DW Sports unit is the former Tesco Metro store – which has been closed since November 2019.

The Courier reported at the time that Tesco’s lease had ended and it was refused an extension to stay open from then-landlords Sports Direct.

It was initially thought Sports Direct may then move into the large unit, but that never happened – with the sports retailer now set to be part of the new Frasers Overgate store.

Then in 2023, Poundland lodged plans with the council for signage to be put up at the unit.

The budget retailer currently has a shop in the nearby Wellgate.

However, Poundland has yet to reveal its plans for the site.

66 Murraygate

In November 2019, Usman ‘Ozzy’ Hyatt opened his own cafe in this unit, just before the Covid pandemic.

He managed to keep the cafe open during the worst of the crisis but closed it down in August 2022.

No further plans have emerged for the unit since and it has been daubed with graffiti.

68-70 Murraygate

Phone firm O2, which has a branch in the Overgate, closed its shop on Murraygate in January 2023.

Despite the store remaining empty for two years, it is still available to rent through agent Reith Lambert.

The firm says the property is available “by way of a new full repairing

and insuring lease of negotiable length”, with rental offers of £35,000 a year invited.

72 Murraygate

Once occupied by Next, this unit was most recently home to the homeware shop @Home, which is now in the smaller former Holland and Barret unit across the street.

Westport Property is now marketing this unit for rent.

The unit is spread over three floors but it could be subdivided to suit specific requirements.

79 Murraygate

This unit was most recently Fame Furniture – which closed in July 2024.

Before then it had been occupied by charity Debra.

It has not been confirmed whether the unit has since been put on the market or if there are any plans for it.