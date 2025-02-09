Full list of empty shop units on Dundee’s struggling Murraygate – and what’s planned for them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full list of empty shop units on Dundee’s struggling Murraygate – and what’s planned for them

The closure of Beaverbrooks marks the latest in a line of blows for the beleaguered high street.

Murraygate in Dundee is lined with to-let and for-sale signs. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Most high streets are struggling – and Dundee’s once-thriving Murraygate is no different.

In years gone by, the street was lined with an array of well-known brands.

Now, it is filled with boarded-up units and to-let signs with the highest vacancy rate (32%) of any Dundee city centre shopping street.

With the latest blow coming in the imminent closure of jewellery store Beaverbrooks, we take a look at all the empty units on Murraygate and what is planned for them.

14 Murraygate

Beaverbrooks in Dundee isadvertising a closing down sale.
Beaverbrooks is advertising a closing down sale. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The current home of Beaverbrooks, this unit only has a few weeks until it joins the other empty sites.

News that the shop is set to shut in March was only revealed this week.

It remains to be seen what will happen once the jewellery chain moves out.

25-29 Murraygate

25-29 Murraygate. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

This unit was once the home of HSBC bank, which announced the branch would close in June 2023 – citing a “surge in online banking”.

Since then, there has been no suggestion of the shop being filled.

The unit is still available to rent, described as offering “large end of terrace retail accommodation”.

41 Murraygate

The former Marks and Spencer unit
41 Murraygate. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Perhaps the most iconic empty unit on Murraygate is the former M&S building.

The famous chain had occupied the site since 1936 but had had a presence on Murraygate since 1918.

M&S moved out last July to open a new store at Gallagher Retail Park, leaving the 65,000 sq ft building empty.

Prospective tenants can now contact Savills, which is marketing the building for lease.

51 Murraygate

51 Murraygate. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Game occupied this unit next to Specsavers until closing-down posters appeared suddenly in early January 2023.

The store shut its doors later that month with Dundee residents blaming graffiti and rubbish when asked why businesses were choosing to leave Murraygate.

The shop has laid empty since Game departed but is available to rent through Orinsen.

It is thought that a section of the new Frasers store in the Overgate could accommodate a Game branch.

55 Murraygate

55 Murraygate. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Clothing and handbag store Glossy took over the former Clarks shoes unit in December 2023 – but lasted less than six months.

Before that, an American candy store operated briefly from the shop.

EYCO is marketing both the first and second floors of the property, quoting rent of £50,000 a year.

48-60 Murraygate

48-60 Murraygate. Dundee. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

The former DW Sports store has been empty for nearly five years.

Owned by former Wigan Athletic chairman Dave Whelan, the sportswear company entered administration during the Covid outbreak.

An advert for the unit on NovaLoca claims that the building has sold, however it continues to sit empty.

Last year, it was revealed that Overgate owner Mike Ashley was looking into buying the unit.

60 Murraygate

60 Murraygate. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Next to the DW Sports unit is the former Tesco Metro store – which has been closed since November 2019.

The Courier reported at the time that Tesco’s lease had ended and it was refused an extension to stay open from then-landlords Sports Direct.

It was initially thought Sports Direct may then move into the large unit, but that never happened – with the sports retailer now set to be part of the new Frasers Overgate store.

Then in 2023, Poundland lodged plans with the council for signage to be put up at the unit.

The budget retailer currently has a shop in the nearby Wellgate.

However, Poundland has yet to reveal its plans for the site.

66 Murraygate

To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Murraygate. Picture shows; Murraygate. Dundee. Supplied by Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson Date; 07/02/2025

In November 2019, Usman ‘Ozzy’ Hyatt opened his own cafe in this unit, just before the Covid pandemic.

He managed to keep the cafe open during the worst of the crisis but closed it down in August 2022.

No further plans have emerged for the unit since and it has been daubed with graffiti.

68-70 Murraygate

68-70 Murraygate. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Phone firm O2, which has a branch in the Overgate, closed its shop on Murraygate in January 2023.

Despite the store remaining empty for two years, it is still available to rent through agent Reith Lambert.

The firm says the property is available “by way of a new full repairing
and insuring lease of negotiable length”, with rental offers of £35,000 a year invited.

72 Murraygate

72 Murraygate. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Once occupied by Next, this unit was most recently home to the homeware shop @Home, which is now in the smaller former Holland and Barret unit across the street.

Westport Property is now marketing this unit for rent.

The unit is spread over three floors but it could be subdivided to suit specific requirements.

79 Murraygate

79 Murraygate. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

This unit was most recently Fame Furniture – which closed in July 2024.

Before then it had been occupied by charity Debra.

It has not been confirmed whether the unit has since been put on the market or if there are any plans for it.

