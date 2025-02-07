Korean BBQ restaurant set to open in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Korean BBQ restaurant set to open in Dundee city centre

The restaurant promises to deliver "authentic Korean flavours from Edinburgh".

By Andrew Robson
The Whitehall Street unit where Korean BBQ Dundee is going
A new Korean BBQ restaurant is opening on Whitehall Street in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A new Korean BBQ restaurant is set to open in Dundee city centre.

Work is currently taking place inside the unit previously occupied by The Brothy on Whitehall Street.

An “opening soon” banner displayed in the window says a Korean BBQ restaurant will occupy the unit.

The restaurant promises to deliver “authentic Korean flavours from Edinburgh”, and is hiring staff.

A website and Instagram page have also been launched.

Korean BBQ Dundee is hiring staff.
Korean BBQ Dundee is hiring staff. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The company behind the website, KJ Groups, also owns Korean BBQ Edinburgh, Korean Munchies and Soul Sushi in the capital.

An opening date has yet to be confirmed.

It comes as American fast-food chain Wendy’s could be eyeing a move into the former Friday’s and Go unit on Reform Street.

Meanwhile, plans for a Vietnamese restaurant in a former travel agent unit on High Street have been approved.

Korean BBQ Dundee has been approached for more information.

Conversation