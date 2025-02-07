Korean BBQ restaurant set to open in Dundee city centre

A new Korean BBQ restaurant is set to open in Dundee city centre.

Work is currently taking place inside the unit previously occupied by The Brothy on Whitehall Street.

An “opening soon” banner displayed in the window says a Korean BBQ restaurant will occupy the unit.

The restaurant promises to deliver “authentic Korean flavours from Edinburgh”, and is hiring staff.

A website and Instagram page have also been launched.

The company behind the website, KJ Groups, also owns Korean BBQ Edinburgh, Korean Munchies and Soul Sushi in the capital.

An opening date has yet to be confirmed.

It comes as American fast-food chain Wendy’s could be eyeing a move into the former Friday’s and Go unit on Reform Street.

Meanwhile, plans for a Vietnamese restaurant in a former travel agent unit on High Street have been approved.

Korean BBQ Dundee has been approached for more information.