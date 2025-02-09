Young Angus entrepreneur’s luxury chocolate firm finds ingredients for success

It is almost five years since young Angus businesswoman Chloe Oswald started her own luxury chocolate business in her brother’s kitchen.

Now, with a host of awards to her name, the Perth-born 29-year-old is set to take on her first assistant chocolatiers.

Chloe, who moved into a professional kitchen in Forfar last year, admits life as a one-woman-show became increasingly difficult as her business grew and she was spreading herself too thin.

She hired an administrative assistant a few months ago and will soon employ two part-time chocolate-makers.

The former Gleneagles pastry chef is keen to focus on growing her Chocolatia brand in 2025 – and says she feels a sense of “peace” at having a support structure.

Rising chocolate prices have made for difficult business decisions, but her loyal customers have not been put off by a slight cost increase for her B Corp certified, artisan products.

Chloe, whose grandfather grew up on a Trinidad cocoa plantation, feels strongly about using ethically-sourced chocolate.

And as the daughter of a single mother, she admits she “didn’t have much spare cash growing up” so finds it hard to charge a premium.

3,000 chocolates a week at Angus kitchen

Speaking ahead of the Valentine’s Day rush, Courier Business Awards and Great Taste Awards winner Chloe said: “I can’t quite believe I’ve been doing this for almost five years. It feels like yesterday that I started making chocolates in my brother’s flat.

“Sometimes I can’t quite believe I’ve done all this myself and last year I realised I had spread the load.

“I was nervous about taking on staff, as it’s a big commitment, but I think it will help me achieve a better balance.

“If I have help making the chocolates, I can host more classes and attend more markets and events. I’ll always keep making my chocolates, but a bit of help will be great.”

Chloe makes around 3,000 chocolates a week – both for trade customers, such as her previous employer, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, and members of the public.

In 2023, the Guild of Fine Food recognised Chocolatia with three gold stars for three of its chocolates: the hazelnut latte bonbon, pecan pie bonbon, and the sea salt caramel filled bar.

She continued: “It has been hard to find that balance between making chocolates for existing customer and finding new customers.

“Having an assistant has been a huge plus as she can answer emails, process orders and sort shipping labels – which is all so time consuming.

“I’m still finding my feet in many ways as I don’t come from a business background. I have been very lucky to get so much great support from a number of organisations.”

Customers love new Chocolatia scrap bags

Chloe admits she “found it hard” increasing her prices – she charges £30 for a box of 12 – when Chocolate prices went up by 200% last year, following a worldwide cocoa shortage.

She said: “We didn’t have much growing up, we used to take a calculator to the food shop as money was tight.

“I’m very aware my chocolates are not cheap – but I regularly consult with my customers and they are happy to pay a luxury, ethical product.”

In a bid to offer her customers a bargain, she now offers “scrap bags” of her chocolate off-cuts on her website.