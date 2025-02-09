Young Angus entrepreneur’s luxury chocolate firm finds ingredients for success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Young Angus entrepreneur’s luxury chocolate firm finds ingredients for success

After starting out in her brother's kitchen back in 2020, Chloe Oswald, 29, is now ready to take on her first assistant chocolatiers.

Chloe Oswald, speaking from her new kitchen in Forfar, is set to take on staff members. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Kirsten Johnson

It is almost five years since young Angus businesswoman Chloe Oswald started her own luxury chocolate business in her brother’s kitchen.

Now, with a host of awards to her name, the Perth-born 29-year-old is set to take on her first assistant chocolatiers.

Chloe, who moved into a professional kitchen in Forfar last year, admits life as a one-woman-show became increasingly difficult as her business grew and she was spreading herself too thin.

She hired an administrative assistant a few months ago and will soon employ two part-time chocolate-makers.

The former Gleneagles pastry chef is keen to focus on growing her Chocolatia brand in 2025 – and says she feels a sense of “peace” at having a support structure.

Chloe Oswald making chocolate
Chloe is keen to keep making chocolate as well as juggling classes, markets and events. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Rising chocolate prices have made for difficult business decisions, but her loyal customers have not been put off by a slight cost increase for her B Corp certified, artisan products.

Chloe, whose grandfather grew up on a Trinidad cocoa plantation, feels strongly about using ethically-sourced chocolate.

And as the daughter of a single mother, she admits she “didn’t have much spare cash growing up” so finds it hard to charge a premium.

3,000 chocolates a week at Angus kitchen

Speaking ahead of the Valentine’s Day rush, Courier Business Awards and Great Taste Awards winner Chloe said: “I can’t quite believe I’ve been doing this for almost five years. It feels like yesterday that I started making chocolates in my brother’s flat.

“Sometimes I can’t quite believe I’ve done all this myself and last year I realised I had spread the load.

“I was nervous about taking on staff, as it’s a big commitment, but I think it will help me achieve a better balance.

“If I have help making the chocolates, I can host more classes and attend more markets and events. I’ll always keep making my chocolates, but a bit of help will be great.”

Chloe makes around 3,000 chocolates a week – both for trade customers, such as her previous employer, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, and members of the public.

Luxury chocolates
Some of Chloe’s artisan Chocolatia creations. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

In 2023, the Guild of Fine Food recognised Chocolatia with three gold stars for three of its chocolates: the hazelnut latte bonbon, pecan pie bonbon, and the sea salt caramel filled bar.

She continued: “It has been hard to find that balance between making chocolates for existing customer and finding new customers.

“Having an assistant has been a huge plus as she can answer emails, process orders and sort shipping labels – which is all so time consuming.

“I’m still finding my feet in many ways as I don’t come from a business background. I have been very lucky to get so much great support from a number of organisations.”

Customers love new Chocolatia scrap bags

Chloe admits she “found it hard” increasing her prices – she charges £30 for a box of 12 – when Chocolate prices went up by 200% last year, following a worldwide cocoa shortage.

She said: “We didn’t have much growing up, we used to take a calculator to the food shop as money was tight.

“I’m very aware my chocolates are not cheap – but I regularly consult with my customers and they are happy to pay a luxury, ethical product.”

In a bid to offer her customers a bargain, she now offers “scrap bags” of her chocolate off-cuts on her website.

Conversation