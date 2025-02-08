Bearded Milnathort TikTok star named wedding celebrant of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bearded Milnathort TikTok star named wedding celebrant of the year

Andrew D Scott has officiated 400 weddings since 2021 and has gained online fame for his unique 'Outlander' style.

Andrew D Scott posing in signature style
Milnathort cafe owner Andrew D Scott has been named wedding celebrant of the year. Image: Andrew D Scott
By Kirsten Johnson

He has officiated at an astonishing 400 weddings in less than three years – with couples saying ‘I do’ on paddle steamers, in forests and even in their conservatories.

Kinross-shire businessman Andrew D Scott has just been named celebrant of the year for the second year running thanks to his unique – and heartfelt – ceremonies.

The 50-year-old, who owns Heaven Scent Coffee Shop in Milnathort, became a celebrant after being asked to help at the wedding of a young man with terminal cancer.

So disappointed when the couple’s celebrant continually got the bride’s name wrong, Andrew was inspired to take on the role himself.

At a towering 6’6”, with a long grey beard and always sporting a kilt, he has found himself dubbed the “Braveheart of the wedding industry”.

Andrew D Scott in kilt
Andrew is known for his signature style. Image: Andrew D Scott

Amassing a following of tens of thousands social media sites TikTok and Instagram, he has received bookings from around the world – with couples admitting he looks like an extra from Outlander.

Nominated by happy couples, Andrew – who promises to “marry anyone, anywhere” went up against 18 other celebrants for the coveted title at this year’s Confetti Awards.

He was recognised for his ability to connect with couples and create moving, personal celebrations that make guests both laugh and cry.

Performing weddings is an ‘honour’

He said: “I am beyond thrilled to receive this award for the second year in a row.

“Being recognised for doing what I love, helping couples celebrate their unique love stories in a deeply personal and meaningful way, is such an honour.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who voted for me, my incredible couples and the Confetti Awards team.”

Father-of-two Andrew, who is fully booked for the next two years, is part of a group of seven, who operate under the name Fulcrum Celebrants.

Unlike Humanist celebrants, Fulcrum celebrants are happy to incorporate religious readings and blessings into their ceremonies.

Andrew particularly enjoys outdoor ceremonies, having officiated at 30 weddings at The Hermitage in Dunkeld and dozens on the Isle of Skye and Glencoe.

Andrew D Scott married Glasgow couple Kirsten and Ryan Smit at Cardney Steadings in Dunkeld last year. Image: Andrew D Scott

One his most memorable, saw 80 guests step aboard a paddle steamer on Loch Lomond.

Over 40% of his bookings are elopements, where the couple – often from overseas – are joined by a handful of guests.

Andrew said: “For me, it is about giving a couple and their family and friends the very best day – and a day that is absolutely unique to them.

“I like to make it sound like I am a friend who is marrying them. I will meet them for a coffee and really get to know them.

“It means a lot to me to really tell the story of the couple – how they met, what they love about each other, why they are getting married. I want to make people laugh and cry and ensure they remember it.”

Milnathort wedding celebrant explains why he says ‘no’ to funerals

He continued: “I started doing this after helping out at a wedding where the groom had terminal cancer.

“The couple had brought the wedding forward by two years and, understandably, it was very important to them.

“I watched the person officiating keep getting the bride’s name wrong , which really showed they hadn’t got to know the couple.

“I listened as five friends basically said goodbye to the groom and was then asked to read the best man’s speech – as he was too upset.

“The couple told me I had brought sparkle to an otherwise dark day – that was when I realised I wanted to do this for a career.”

Andrew, whose prices start from £595, also offers naming ceremonies and vow renewals – but not funerals.

He added: “I am qualified to do funerals but choose not to as I worry it might dilute my positivity.”

