Home Business & Environment Business

World buffet restaurant planned for empty Dundee car showroom

Hot World Cuisine already operates "Scotland's biggest world buffet" in Glasgow.

By Neil Henderson
Plans to transform the former East Dock Street car showroom into a restaurant.
The former Arnold Clark car showroom on East Dock Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A former Dundee car showroom could be transformed into a world buffet restaurant.

The Arnold Clark building on East Dock Street closed in December 2023.

A planning application has now been submitted to turn the vacant property into a buffet restaurant with space for up to 386 diners.

Hot World Cuisine, which claims to run “Scotland’s biggest world buffet” in Glasgow, is behind the plans – which could create about 50 jobs.

World buffet restaurant would ‘breathe new life’ into former Dundee car showroom

More than 300 different dishes including Indian, Chinese, Italian and grilled food are sold at its existing site.

The restaurant would be unlicensed meaning it would not sell alcohol.

Prices for the proposed restaurant have yet to be confirmed but at Hot World Cuisine in Glasgow, they range from £21.99 per adult Monday to Thursday, to £23.99 on Friday to Sunday – with children under a certain height eating for half price.

The firm says in its application that the restaurant would help “breathe new life” into the vacant site and boost the economy.

The car showroom on East Dock Street in Dundee closed in 2024.
The car showroom closed in 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Plans were lodged last summer for the old showroom to be demolished.

However, these proposals involve the conversion of the existing building.

Dundee City Council will make a decision on the application in the coming weeks.

It comes as a new Korean BBQ restaurant is set to open on Whitehall Street.

