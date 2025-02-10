Readers have their say on Dundee Murraygate struggles as another shop set to shut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers have their say on Dundee Murraygate struggles as another shop set to shut

There will soon be 11 empty units on the once-thriving high street.

By Ben MacDonald
Murraygate in Dundee city centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Readers have had their say about the struggles of Murrygate in Dundee after a long list of empty shops was revealed.

There are 10 vacant sites on the once-thriving high street.

That will soon be 11 when Beaverbrooks closes next month.

After The Courier revealed a full list of all the empty shops and what is planned for them, readers gave their thoughts on why the precinct is now filled with derelict units.

Readers give views on empty Murraygate shops

Commenting on our story, The Sentinel said: “Sad to see the Murraygate turning into a ghost town.

“It used to be one of the most thriving areas of Dundee’s city centre shopping at one time as well.

“There is no easy solution to this problem either, short of shutting down the internet for good and that certainly isn’t going to happen.

“Retail parks tend to (fare) better though due to the ease of parking that’s probably why M&S moved out to the Gallagher Retail Park.”

The former Marks and Spencer unit
The empty former M&S building. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

POV10019 gave a list of suggestions on what could happen with the empty units, saying: “Costs to lease retail business unit are prohibitive.

“Chain stores move in and out leaving behind eyesore empty shop fronts and killing off city centres.

“Would it be possible for units (to) be set up as retail shells where local people lease space for 6-8 weeks in order to show/sell their work?

“Dundee City Council must be more proactive in addressing issue of empty, eyesore shops.

“Time to support local people to reclaim these spaces and build local businesses.”

‘Rent and business rates affecting businesses’

Jittery Wreck feels the cost of operating on the street is a massive stumbling block.

They said: “£50k a year rent. That’s one reason they’re all empty.

“Soaring energy costs, surging wages, national insurance increases are all contributing.

“You’d think the powers that be don’t want a thriving high street.”

Dundee born n bread added: “Don’t forget business rates.

“There is no coming back from this.”

Another of the many empty units. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

On the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page, William Legg said: “It’s not the council, it’s us, we just keep on shopping online.

“If you’re not going to stop that, then stop complaining.”

Helen Martin wrote: “It’s the rise in the rent that’s killing them.”

Angela Jill suggested that it “needs to be a bar and food street so at night it comes alive”.

‘It makes me sad’

Maria Gaughan said: “It makes me sad.

“When I came to Dundee in 1989 that part of town was flourishing – Wimpy, Markies and BHS, it was busy on a Saturday.

“Now it’s ghost-like and starting to look run down.

“The whole corner at the Wellgate is depressed. Some regeneration is urgently required.”

Conversation