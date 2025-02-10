Readers have their say on Dundee Murraygate struggles as another shop set to shut

Readers have had their say about the struggles of Murrygate in Dundee after a long list of empty shops was revealed.

There are 10 vacant sites on the once-thriving high street.

That will soon be 11 when Beaverbrooks closes next month.

After The Courier revealed a full list of all the empty shops and what is planned for them, readers gave their thoughts on why the precinct is now filled with derelict units.

Readers give views on empty Murraygate shops

Commenting on our story, The Sentinel said: “Sad to see the Murraygate turning into a ghost town.

“It used to be one of the most thriving areas of Dundee’s city centre shopping at one time as well.

“There is no easy solution to this problem either, short of shutting down the internet for good and that certainly isn’t going to happen.

“Retail parks tend to (fare) better though due to the ease of parking that’s probably why M&S moved out to the Gallagher Retail Park.”

POV10019 gave a list of suggestions on what could happen with the empty units, saying: “Costs to lease retail business unit are prohibitive.

“Chain stores move in and out leaving behind eyesore empty shop fronts and killing off city centres.

“Would it be possible for units (to) be set up as retail shells where local people lease space for 6-8 weeks in order to show/sell their work?

“Dundee City Council must be more proactive in addressing issue of empty, eyesore shops.

“Time to support local people to reclaim these spaces and build local businesses.”

‘Rent and business rates affecting businesses’

Jittery Wreck feels the cost of operating on the street is a massive stumbling block.

They said: “£50k a year rent. That’s one reason they’re all empty.

“Soaring energy costs, surging wages, national insurance increases are all contributing.

“You’d think the powers that be don’t want a thriving high street.”

Dundee born n bread added: “Don’t forget business rates.

“There is no coming back from this.”

On the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page, William Legg said: “It’s not the council, it’s us, we just keep on shopping online.

“If you’re not going to stop that, then stop complaining.”

Helen Martin wrote: “It’s the rise in the rent that’s killing them.”

Angela Jill suggested that it “needs to be a bar and food street so at night it comes alive”.

‘It makes me sad’

Maria Gaughan said: “It makes me sad.

“When I came to Dundee in 1989 that part of town was flourishing – Wimpy, Markies and BHS, it was busy on a Saturday.

“Now it’s ghost-like and starting to look run down.

“The whole corner at the Wellgate is depressed. Some regeneration is urgently required.”