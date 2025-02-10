Dundee law firm’s new leader started as trainee 16 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee law firm’s new leader started as trainee 16 years ago

The proud Dundonian has handled several high-profile cases.

By Paul Malik
MML senior managing partner Ryan Russell, his wife Laura and their children. Image: Supplied
A Dundee employment lawyer who relishes “David and Goliath” cases is the new senior managing partner at a top city law firm.

Ryan Russell takes the reins at MML, a company he joined as a young trainee 16 years ago.

It follows the retirement of founding partner John Muir, who announced he was stepping down earlier this year.

MML Law are one of Dundee’s longest established legal firms, founded by John Muir and Jim Laverty in 1991.

Senior managing partner at MML

Ryan is a proud Dundonian, a former pupil of Morgan Academy and graduate of the University of Dundee.

He has represented clients in a number of high profile employment tribunals, including “period officer” John Grant and an unfair dismissal claim against the High School of Dundee. 

Ryan said: “I want to carry on the work of my predecessor, concentrating on getting the best results for our clients and building on our strong Dundee roots.

“As a medium-sized firm we can concentrate on attaining positive outcomes for our clients and tailoring our efforts to their requirements.

Ryan Russell, the new senior managing partner at MML Law. Image: Supplied

“We want to retain the personal touch.”

“Anyone who knows me or anything about the firm John Muir and Jim Laverty built over the last three decades knows we are passionate about getting results and supporting people through often difficult or stressful legal procedures.

“We have a first-class team at MML. And I think we stand out in the current legal landscape of corporate firms.

“I am genuinely excited to get started in my new role and continue to build on the great success the firm has enjoyed.”

Doorstep Glass side project

And law is not Ryan’s only role. Along with Daniel McAtear and Alasdair Smith, he founded Doorstep Glass Recycling during the pandemic.

They offer to pick-up empty glass bottles and containers and recycle them for a fee.

Ryan Russell and Alisdair Smith, directors of Doorstep Glass Recycling. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

And he is a non-executive director at United Capital, the company run by investment entrepreneur Graeme Carling.

In addition to that, Ryan is a lecturer in law at Dundee University.

