Dundee law firm’s new leader started as trainee 16 years ago

A Dundee employment lawyer who relishes “David and Goliath” cases is the new senior managing partner at a top city law firm.

Ryan Russell takes the reins at MML, a company he joined as a young trainee 16 years ago.

It follows the retirement of founding partner John Muir, who announced he was stepping down earlier this year.

MML Law are one of Dundee’s longest established legal firms, founded by John Muir and Jim Laverty in 1991.

Senior managing partner at MML

Ryan is a proud Dundonian, a former pupil of Morgan Academy and graduate of the University of Dundee.

He has represented clients in a number of high profile employment tribunals, including “period officer” John Grant and an unfair dismissal claim against the High School of Dundee.

Ryan said: “I want to carry on the work of my predecessor, concentrating on getting the best results for our clients and building on our strong Dundee roots.

“As a medium-sized firm we can concentrate on attaining positive outcomes for our clients and tailoring our efforts to their requirements.

“We want to retain the personal touch.”

“Anyone who knows me or anything about the firm John Muir and Jim Laverty built over the last three decades knows we are passionate about getting results and supporting people through often difficult or stressful legal procedures.

“We have a first-class team at MML. And I think we stand out in the current legal landscape of corporate firms.

“I am genuinely excited to get started in my new role and continue to build on the great success the firm has enjoyed.”

Doorstep Glass side project

And law is not Ryan’s only role. Along with Daniel McAtear and Alasdair Smith, he founded Doorstep Glass Recycling during the pandemic.

They offer to pick-up empty glass bottles and containers and recycle them for a fee.

And he is a non-executive director at United Capital, the company run by investment entrepreneur Graeme Carling.

In addition to that, Ryan is a lecturer in law at Dundee University.