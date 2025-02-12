House of Bruar facing £1m wage bill increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

House of Bruar facing £1m wage bill increase

Managing director Patrick Birkbeck warned rises to the national living wage and employer's National Insurance contributions would increase company costs.

By Paul Malik
The House of Bruar's managing director Patrick Birkbeck. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The House of Bruar's managing director Patrick Birkbeck. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Increases to the minimum wage and employers National Insurance contributions will see an extra £1 million in costs for the House of Bruar, its managing director has said.

The popular Highland Perthshire company enjoyed a record year in 2024, with footfall and turnover both up significantly compare to 2023.

And more than 350 people are employed with the firm, which has an award winning shop just off the A9 near Blair Atholl and a direct shopping and distribution centre in Ballinluig.

Specialising in country clothing and outdoor wear, the House of Bruar also hosts a well-loved food hall and restaurant.

The House of Bruar recorded pre-tax profits of £3.25 million to February 2024, annual accounts show.

This is an increase of more than 11% on 2023.

Turnover also increased on the year before, up from £39.1m in 2023 to £44.75m to February 2024.

Wage costs increase at the House of Bruar

Managing director Patrick Birkbeck said sales exceeded £53m in the past 12 months as the business has continued to grow.

However, he has warned of a significant financial headwind with the introduction of a higher national living wage and the threshold for employer’s National Insurance contributions falling from £9,100 to £5,000 from April.

Mr Birkbeck estimates this will add at least £1m to its costs.

He explained how offering salaries up to 15% higher than the living wage was one of the ways they attracted staff to work for the rural business.

Recruiting for a company far removed from larger population areas is a pressing issue for the House of Bruar, and has been for some time.

“We pay above the living wage, which is for new, entry level recruits,” he said.

The House of Bruar. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

“But if you’ve been with us for five years and are above entry level, its more than 15% above the living wage.

“So the increase hits across the whole board. And across 350 people, that’s a big increase.

“Recruiting to our rural business has not gotten any easier.

“And when you look at the difficulties of recruiting, it forces us down the route of automation. But you then get to thinking, how do we automate the shop floor?

“So what we have to do is improve our automation and digital and IT support to allow whoever is on the floor to sell, and not kept doing other jobs.

“The downside to that is we are not recruiting more people. Automation is stopping the recruitment of more people, but not reducing the headcount.”

2 million House of Bruar visitors in 2024

More than 2m people visited House of Bruar in 2024.

Asked what kept people coming through the door, Patrick said: “I think overseas tourism has made a significant difference this year.

“And we have to consider the weather, too. We had a pretty inclement summer and when the weather is bad, people go shopping.”

Direct shopping channels grew by 25% during 2024, Patrick said, with significant increases coming from trade in the US. This is in part, he added, to a demand for products like Harris Tweed and other Scottish-made items.

Orders made through catalogues and the website now account for more than half of the company’s turnover.

But President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade wars and his seemingly sporadic use of tariffs has left a degree of unpredictability.

“The American market has grown hugely. But it is still only 16% of the direct shopping business. And it does continue to grow quickly,” Patrick added.

“We have to keep an eye on developments in the US.

“There is not a lot we can do about it, but you have to hope Donald Trump’s strong affiliation with Scotland means he will try and help (the Scottish economy).

“But who knows, we are trying to make plans for what he is going to do.”

More from Business

Kenneth Pritchard at 90. Image: Ken Pritchard
Kenneth Pritchard OBE: Former Dundee lawyer, Dundee High School FP and secretary of Law…
John Ferguson owner of Ferguson Veterinary Clinic.
Multi-million-pound Fife vet hospital opens after months of delays
3
MML senior managing partner Ryan Russell, his wife Laura and their children. Image: Supplied
Dundee law firm's new leader started as trainee 16 years ago
2
CR0051994 - Bryan Copland - Dundee area - Murraygate general view - Picture shows general view / gv of Murraygate, Dundee - Saturday 8th February 2025 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Readers have their say on Dundee Murraygate struggles as another shop set to shut
10
Plans to transform the former East Dock Street car showroom into a restaurant.
World buffet restaurant planned for empty Dundee car showroom
15
Cuddy Cudworth. Image: Supplied
Meet the Fife mind coach helping others recover from trauma
Alison Brant enjoys coffee with her dog, Rudi, at Eastfield on Dundee's Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford.
Is it time to ban dogs from Dundee cafes?
52
Murraygate, Dundee
Full list of empty shop units on Dundee's struggling Murraygate - and what's planned…
11
Chloe Oswald, speaking from her new kitchen in Forfar, is set to take on staff members. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Young Angus entrepreneur's luxury chocolate firm finds ingredients for success
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Number 1's bar closing Picture shows; Number 1's bar. Ward Road, Dundee . Supplied by Number 1's bar Date; Unknown
Number 1's bar in Dundee city centre set to be sold

Conversation