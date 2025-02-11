Multi-million-pound Fife vet hospital opens after months of delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multi-million-pound Fife vet hospital opens after months of delays

The owner of Ferguson Veterinary Clinic says the collapse of Hadden Construction cost him more than £1m.

John Ferguson owner of Ferguson Veterinary Clinic.
By Rob McLaren

A Fife vet hospital costing millions of pounds has opened after months of delays caused by the collapse of Perthshire firm Hadden Construction.

Purpose-built Ferguson Veterinary Clinic in Glenrothes was due to be completed in October last year.

However, the demise of Aberuthven’s Hadden Construction in September meant it had to find a new contractor to finish the job.

Vet clinic owner John Ferguson kept his commitment to start employing and paying 30 members of staff from the original opening date.

He said the impact of a new contractor finishing the job and the delays meant the project went more than £1.5 million over budget.

He said his emotions over the last few months have ranged from anxiety to anger to relief.

Looking forward after spending millions

Mr Ferguson paid tribute to his new contractor, Glenrothes-based Alltec Construction at picking up the pieces and delivering the building.

He said: “They have been absolutely brilliant. It’s been night and day compared to Hadden.

“Sadly, there was a lot that had been done wrong that we had to unravel. They’ve done a brilliant job.

The reception area at the Glenrothes vet.

“With the delays, staff costs and redoing work, the costs have been more than £1.5m over budget, probably getting towards £2m. It’s been a major setback but I’m fortunate enough to have been able to absorb that.

“I was given a book called Tough Times Never Last but Tough People Do. The author says you’ve got to look through the front windshield and not through the rear view mirror.

“I was angry, worried and anxious – but I took this message on board. I had to look forward, not back.”

Ferguson Veterinary Clinic features

The new Bankhead Park clinic boasts six consulting rooms and four operating theatres.

It has a range of state-of-the-art equipment including a CT scanner and large x-ray machine. The centre conducts general practice services and specialises in orthopaedic referrals from all over Scotland.

There are kennel facilities for 44 dogs with a large dog run with artificial turf.

Ferguson Veterinary Clinic treatment room.

“I am delighted to have opened,” said Mr Ferguson, who sold East Neuk Veterinary Clinic in St Monans in 2019 after 22 years of ownership.

“The staff are brilliant and our clients are really supportive and appreciative that there’s a facility like this on their doorstep.

“It’s great to see animals receiving treatment and leaving the surgery in better health.”

