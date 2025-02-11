Multi-million-pound Fife vet hospital opens after months of delays

A Fife vet hospital costing millions of pounds has opened after months of delays caused by the collapse of Perthshire firm Hadden Construction.

Purpose-built Ferguson Veterinary Clinic in Glenrothes was due to be completed in October last year.

However, the demise of Aberuthven’s Hadden Construction in September meant it had to find a new contractor to finish the job.

Vet clinic owner John Ferguson kept his commitment to start employing and paying 30 members of staff from the original opening date.

He said the impact of a new contractor finishing the job and the delays meant the project went more than £1.5 million over budget.

He said his emotions over the last few months have ranged from anxiety to anger to relief.

Looking forward after spending millions

Mr Ferguson paid tribute to his new contractor, Glenrothes-based Alltec Construction at picking up the pieces and delivering the building.

He said: “They have been absolutely brilliant. It’s been night and day compared to Hadden.

“Sadly, there was a lot that had been done wrong that we had to unravel. They’ve done a brilliant job.

“With the delays, staff costs and redoing work, the costs have been more than £1.5m over budget, probably getting towards £2m. It’s been a major setback but I’m fortunate enough to have been able to absorb that.

“I was given a book called Tough Times Never Last but Tough People Do. The author says you’ve got to look through the front windshield and not through the rear view mirror.

“I was angry, worried and anxious – but I took this message on board. I had to look forward, not back.”

Ferguson Veterinary Clinic features

The new Bankhead Park clinic boasts six consulting rooms and four operating theatres.

It has a range of state-of-the-art equipment including a CT scanner and large x-ray machine. The centre conducts general practice services and specialises in orthopaedic referrals from all over Scotland.

There are kennel facilities for 44 dogs with a large dog run with artificial turf.

“I am delighted to have opened,” said Mr Ferguson, who sold East Neuk Veterinary Clinic in St Monans in 2019 after 22 years of ownership.

“The staff are brilliant and our clients are really supportive and appreciative that there’s a facility like this on their doorstep.

“It’s great to see animals receiving treatment and leaving the surgery in better health.”