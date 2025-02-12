Stirling cafe run by same family for 60 years put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Stirling cafe run by same family for 60 years put up for sale

Corrieri's Cafe has been a fixture of Causewayhead for six decades.

By Finn Nixon
Corrieri's Cafe in Stirling. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Corrieri's Cafe in Stirling. Image: Graham and Sibbald

A Stirling cafe run by the same family for more than 60 years has been put up for sale.

Corrieri’s Cafe has been a popular fixture on Alloa Road in Causewayhead since 1963.

It is famous for its Italian menu, which offers pizzas, pasta,  fish and chips, coffee and desserts including traditional Italian ice cream.

The venue is also known for its jukebox.

Brothers put cafe up for sale ahead of retirement

The cafe is run by Robert Corrieri, 73, and his brother Peter, 67 – who are now looking to sell up for offers over £1.2 million.

Robert told The Courier: “We are both retiring and don’t have any heirs or successors to take over the business.

“It is quite emotional because we have been here for over 60 years and my father started here in December 1963.

Corrieri’s Cafe is well-known for its traditional ice cream. Image: Graham and Sibbald

“The cafe has enjoyed a pretty stable customer base over the years.

“We’ve attracted customers from the catchment area between Bridge of Allan and the Hillfoots but also some of the smaller holdings towards Kippen.

“We would like to thank all the past and present customers that have visited us.”

The cafe – in the shadow of the Wallace Monument – has also hosted weddings, funerals, christenings and birthday parties over the years.

Hopes Corrieri’s in Stirling ‘will still be a cafe in some form’ after being put up for sale

Students have also been regular visitors.

Robert added: “Stirling University, the tourists, and being based between the Wallace Monument and the castle, have all helped us.

“We will see what happens, but hopefully the business will continue.

“Hopefully it will still be a cafe in some form.”

One of the service counters in the cafe. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The fish and chip shop. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The main restaurant area. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Although the cafe has been running since the 1960s, the family’s involvement in the food industry stretches beyond that.

Robert and Peter’s grandfather, also Robert, moved from Tuscany to Ayrshire in 1897.

The family then moved to Fife and operated a fish and chip shop and ice cream van in Kelty in the 1950s.

They eventually moved to the existing site in Stirling.

Corrieri’s Cafe ‘highly profitable’

The business is described by agent Graham and Sibbald as “highly profitable with rising turnover”.

The property includes the main restaurant area, a front cafe, a fish and chip takeaway counter, and an ice cream hub.

Graham and Sibbald says the cafe “presents an excellent opportunity for an enthusiastic buyer looking to take over a well-regarded, successful business with strong community ties”.

More from Business

Kenneth Pritchard at 90. Image: Ken Pritchard
Kenneth Pritchard OBE: Former Dundee lawyer, Dundee High School FP and secretary of Law…
The House of Bruar's managing director Patrick Birkbeck. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
House of Bruar facing £1m wage bill increase
2
John Ferguson owner of Ferguson Veterinary Clinic.
Multi-million-pound Fife vet hospital opens after months of delays
3
MML senior managing partner Ryan Russell, his wife Laura and their children. Image: Supplied
Dundee law firm's new leader started as trainee 16 years ago
2
CR0051994 - Bryan Copland - Dundee area - Murraygate general view - Picture shows general view / gv of Murraygate, Dundee - Saturday 8th February 2025 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Readers have their say on Dundee Murraygate struggles as another shop set to shut
10
Plans to transform the former East Dock Street car showroom into a restaurant.
World buffet restaurant planned for empty Dundee car showroom
15
Cuddy Cudworth. Image: Supplied
Meet the Fife mind coach helping others recover from trauma
Alison Brant enjoys coffee with her dog, Rudi, at Eastfield on Dundee's Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford.
Is it time to ban dogs from Dundee cafes?
52
Murraygate, Dundee
Full list of empty shop units on Dundee's struggling Murraygate - and what's planned…
11
Chloe Oswald, speaking from her new kitchen in Forfar, is set to take on staff members. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Young Angus entrepreneur's luxury chocolate firm finds ingredients for success

Conversation