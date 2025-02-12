Stirling cafe run by same family for 60 years put up for sale

A Stirling cafe run by the same family for more than 60 years has been put up for sale.

Corrieri’s Cafe has been a popular fixture on Alloa Road in Causewayhead since 1963.

It is famous for its Italian menu, which offers pizzas, pasta, fish and chips, coffee and desserts including traditional Italian ice cream.

The venue is also known for its jukebox.

Brothers put cafe up for sale ahead of retirement

The cafe is run by Robert Corrieri, 73, and his brother Peter, 67 – who are now looking to sell up for offers over £1.2 million.

Robert told The Courier: “We are both retiring and don’t have any heirs or successors to take over the business.

“It is quite emotional because we have been here for over 60 years and my father started here in December 1963.

“The cafe has enjoyed a pretty stable customer base over the years.

“We’ve attracted customers from the catchment area between Bridge of Allan and the Hillfoots but also some of the smaller holdings towards Kippen.

“We would like to thank all the past and present customers that have visited us.”

The cafe – in the shadow of the Wallace Monument – has also hosted weddings, funerals, christenings and birthday parties over the years.

Hopes Corrieri’s in Stirling ‘will still be a cafe in some form’ after being put up for sale

Students have also been regular visitors.

Robert added: “Stirling University, the tourists, and being based between the Wallace Monument and the castle, have all helped us.

“We will see what happens, but hopefully the business will continue.

“Hopefully it will still be a cafe in some form.”

Although the cafe has been running since the 1960s, the family’s involvement in the food industry stretches beyond that.

Robert and Peter’s grandfather, also Robert, moved from Tuscany to Ayrshire in 1897.

The family then moved to Fife and operated a fish and chip shop and ice cream van in Kelty in the 1950s.

They eventually moved to the existing site in Stirling.

Corrieri’s Cafe ‘highly profitable’

The business is described by agent Graham and Sibbald as “highly profitable with rising turnover”.

The property includes the main restaurant area, a front cafe, a fish and chip takeaway counter, and an ice cream hub.

Graham and Sibbald says the cafe “presents an excellent opportunity for an enthusiastic buyer looking to take over a well-regarded, successful business with strong community ties”.