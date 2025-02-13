Dundee Airport airline chief on new routes and keeping tickets affordable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Airport airline chief on new routes and keeping tickets affordable

Loganair operates the "very popular" Dundee to London route

By Paul Malik
A Loganair flight taxis on the runway at Dundee Airport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Expanding the number of routes flying from Dundee Airport hinges on more support and cuts to air passenger tax, Loganair’s boss has said.

Chief executive Luke Farajallah said talks are “ongoing” to introduce more destinations available from the city’s publicly owned airport.

But he warned this will continue to be grounded by “an ever-closing set of walls” regional airlines like Loganair face with continually rising costs.

These include hikes to employer National Insurance contributions and air passenger duty (APD).

Mr Farajallah said Loganair wants to keep tickets affordable for customers to encourage more people to fly from Dundee.

When taking into account the cost of add-ons like luggage and travel to Glasgow and Edinburgh, he claims Loganair ticket prices “compares very favourably” to airlines like EasyJet and Ryanair.

More routes out of Dundee Airport wanted

Mr Farajallah joined the UK’s largest regional airline last year, having had previous roles with the likes of Wizzair, Flybe, British Airways and EasyJet.

He has overseen a period of growth in the last 12 months, he said, with around 2 million passengers flying with the airline every year.

The link is supported by a Public Service Obligation (PSO), which protects routes which boost tourism, connect the UK and encourage economic growth.

It was secured in November 2023 for two years, after Loganair was awarded the £12.4m contract.

Speaking with The Courier, Mr Farajallah explained how new routes could be added to Dundee Airport’s roster, which depends on action from government ministers.

“We’re always looking at opportunities to expand, and actually we’ve got an ongoing dialogue with the local authorities in Dundee and the local MP Chris Law, who is very positive and a strong advocate of the (Dundee to London) route.

Loganair chief executive Luke Farajallah. Image: Big Partnership

“Dundee to Heathrow is a very popular route, so we’re completely committed.

“And as long as there is the understanding of the support that we require to keep these routes sustainable in the long term — as passenger numbers ebb and flow — then Loganair feels that we should be present in those routes, there’s no question about that.

“But what’s really important is we recognise prohibitive factors to customers often related to price.

“And therefore, when the chancellor adds APD to every ticket sold and every passenger travelling, these are prohibitive factors, not encouraging people to travel

“So we’re very keen on making sure we descale the amount of tax aviation has to pay.

“This is something  we’ve had to talk directly to the ministers in London and Scotland about.”

“We understand they’re very sympathetic, but we’ve got to see that in real terms.

“They’ve got to start lowering the burden of taxation on the airlines particularly.

“Otherwise, we will end up with an imbalanced playing field…because people are being priced out of the market.

“And, you know, it may just be a pound on a domestic flight and two pounds on a European flight. But these eventually add up.

“It seems to be a one-way traffic at the moment to higher taxation for aviation.”

National Insurance hike

As well as APD, he said the changes to National Insurance thresholds in April will add an additional £500,000 to the company’s bottom line.

“When you add these things up — taxation on travellers, National Insurance on businesses etc — you start to see an ever-closing set of walls around you that you have to break through and you have to find new ways to lower costs.

“But the truth is it’s never easy in this environment where things are going in one direction to continue to expand and open new routes.

“And we’re on a growth trajectory.

“We’ve done a lot of this business in the last 12 months to rebuild the confidence in operational performance.

“We started to really deliver the services that Loganair, I think, has promised and delivered for many years, but are very dependable structurally on time basis.

“And that takes investment, that takes cost to invest into the business.

“Airlines bring in so much business to this country and to the region.

“It would be wonderful to see a government supportive of that, not just denying that that’s the case by adding more taxation and more compensatory costs to the mix.”

Keeping Dundee flights affordable

Flights between Dundee and London range in price from £75 to more than £210 one-way.

Most flights fall between £110 and £160 but can be as expensive as £316 depending on booking times.

And Luke said Loganair was upfront with customers about how much flights from Dundee Airport cost.

Dundee Airport is one of the few in Scotland passengers can walk to from the city centre, even if there isn’t a direct bus route or public transport drop-off.

And passengers who save money flying to London from Edinburgh or Glasgow, will still have to pay for travel to and from those airports, Luke added.

This, he said, meant Loganair’s Dundee prices remained “competitive” with the low-cost budget airlines.

A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee Airport.
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee Airport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Loganair’s principle has always been the fare that you see on the website will be the fare you pay,” he said.

“There’s not going to be any extras. We’re not going to take you on a magical mystery tour through our website and offer you lots of drop down menus for different things.

“When you buy the ticket, it includes your bag, it includes onboard service, it includes your seat, it includes all of the extras that people sometimes pay extra for with a low cost airline.

“And when you break all of these things down, we’re actually very competitive.”

“There is, of course, an additional price to flying from an airport like Dundee because it’s a regional airport.

“But you have to think about the people who are maybe traveling from Dundee to Edinburgh or Glasgow.

“That’s another journey they’re doing by road or by rail before they get to the airport of their choice.

“But actually, we’d like people to fly from Dundee and we keep our fares as low as they  possibly can be, as competitive as they can be, in a world where costs against the airline are rising exponentially.

“But we’re continually looking at ways to lower our fares. And actually, in many ways, the all up pricing proposal that we offer, once it’s understood and clearly put down against all of the other add-ons that you get with the low cost carriers, it compares very favourably.”

