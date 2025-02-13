Multi-million pound Perthshire spa and lodge development could create 400 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multi-million pound Perthshire spa and lodge development could create 400 jobs

Murrayshall has been granted permission to build 25 holiday lodges and an extensive spa and leisure facility.

By Paul Malik
Murrayshall general manager Gary Silcock. Image: Supplied
A multi-million pound development predicted to bring 400 jobs to Perthshire has hit a major milestone after planning permission was approved for its construction.

Murrayshall has undergone a £5 million development in the last four years, with enhancements to its golf course, hotel and bar and restaurant.

And this latest project will see 25 holiday lodges and a 27,000 square foot spa and leisure facility constructed.

Bosses say the development could bring up to 400 jobs in hospitality, wellness, and leisure services as a result.

It is part of a £30m “masterplan” for Murrayshall led by owner Stellar Asset Management.

Perth and Kinross councillors approved the application, despite more than 50 objections to the proposals. 

Murrayshall lodge and spa plan approved

Bosses want to shift the estate’s dependency on seasonal trends toward a “year-round” attraction.

This includes encouraging locals to take up memberships for use of the gym and facilities.

Murrayshall general manager Gary Silcock said: “This is a major step forward for Murrayshall.

“Since Stellar Asset Management took ownership in 2016, we have been dedicated to enhancing the estate’s offerings.

“The approval of 25 holiday lodges and a new leisure club and spa represents a turning point. These facilities are designed not only for our guests but also for the local community, as we shift Murrayshall away from seasonal trends and towards year-round membership engagement.

Murrayshall Country Estate expansion plans.
Murrayshall Country Estate expansion plans. Image: Stellar Murrayshall LLP

“This milestone is a testament to the hard work of our current team, who have been part of this journey from the beginning.

“We are excited to welcome new talent as we expand our operations, ensuring Murrayshall continues to thrive as a premier Scottish destination.”

Murrayshall masterplan

Murrayshall was built in 1664, before the house was modernised in the 18th century. In 1973, the estate became the luxury hotel it is today.

It has 40 rooms and suites and luxury pods.

The estate comprises the existing country house hotel, two golf courses, a driving range, self-catering lodges, existing residential housing and staff accommodation.

And the spa site is part of the Lynedoch golf course.

Because of the plans, it has been reconfigured and reduced to a 10-hole course to make way for the development.

Councillors agreed to the wider Murrayshall Estate masterplan in 2023, despite more than 200 objections.

Plans for 22 luxury glamping pods were approved last September.

Conversation