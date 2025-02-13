Multi-million pound Perthshire spa and lodge development could create 400 jobs

A multi-million pound development predicted to bring 400 jobs to Perthshire has hit a major milestone after planning permission was approved for its construction.

Murrayshall has undergone a £5 million development in the last four years, with enhancements to its golf course, hotel and bar and restaurant.

And this latest project will see 25 holiday lodges and a 27,000 square foot spa and leisure facility constructed.

Bosses say the development could bring up to 400 jobs in hospitality, wellness, and leisure services as a result.

It is part of a £30m “masterplan” for Murrayshall led by owner Stellar Asset Management.

Perth and Kinross councillors approved the application, despite more than 50 objections to the proposals.

Murrayshall lodge and spa plan approved

Bosses want to shift the estate’s dependency on seasonal trends toward a “year-round” attraction.

This includes encouraging locals to take up memberships for use of the gym and facilities.

Murrayshall general manager Gary Silcock said: “This is a major step forward for Murrayshall.

“Since Stellar Asset Management took ownership in 2016, we have been dedicated to enhancing the estate’s offerings.

“The approval of 25 holiday lodges and a new leisure club and spa represents a turning point. These facilities are designed not only for our guests but also for the local community, as we shift Murrayshall away from seasonal trends and towards year-round membership engagement.

“This milestone is a testament to the hard work of our current team, who have been part of this journey from the beginning.

“We are excited to welcome new talent as we expand our operations, ensuring Murrayshall continues to thrive as a premier Scottish destination.”

Murrayshall masterplan

Murrayshall was built in 1664, before the house was modernised in the 18th century. In 1973, the estate became the luxury hotel it is today.

It has 40 rooms and suites and luxury pods.

The estate comprises the existing country house hotel, two golf courses, a driving range, self-catering lodges, existing residential housing and staff accommodation.

And the spa site is part of the Lynedoch golf course.

Because of the plans, it has been reconfigured and reduced to a 10-hole course to make way for the development.

Councillors agreed to the wider Murrayshall Estate masterplan in 2023, despite more than 200 objections.

Plans for 22 luxury glamping pods were approved last September.