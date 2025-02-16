Perthshire teacher trained as sleep coach after struggling as new mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire teacher trained as sleep coach after struggling as new mum

Exhausted parents turn to Twinkle Twinkle Sleeping Star for help with tricky bedtimes and night wakes - with cost of a good night's sleep ranging from £80 to £275.

Shona and Harry
Shona Thomson, 33, sought the help of an infant sleep coach with son Harry was 11 months old. It made such a difference to her life that the Perthshire trained to become one in her spare time. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Kirsten Johnson

For the first year of her son’s life, Shona Thomson admits she barely slept.

The exhaustion impacted her mental health, relationship and ability to perform basic tasks.

In desperation, just before her maternity leave was due to finish, she contacted an infant sleep coach – and her motherhood journey was ‘transformed’.

Inspired to help others, the Perthshire teacher started her own sleep consultancy business in early 2024 and has already helped dozens of families.

Shona, 33, who lives in Auchterarder, underwent training to become a Certified Infant Sleep Coach before launching Twinkle Twinkle Sleeping Star.

Shona and Harry
When Harry, now 3, started to sleep through the night, Shona’s life was transformed and his mood and energy levels improved. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The busy mum-of-one, whose son Harry is now three, works part-time at a primary school and uses her days off to run the business.

After a successful first year, she is ready to take on new families.

Her packages range from £80 for a ‘sleep MOT’, where she provides an individually tailored sleep plan, to a full three-week support programme for £275.

Shona was embarrassed to admit she had reached out to a sleep coach when Harry was a baby – for fear of judgement.

Babies are not left alone to cry

She is keen to dispel the myth that sleep training means leaving babies and children to “cry it out”.

She said: “Before I worked with an infant sleep coach, I’d heard people saying babies were left to cry.

“It is one of the reasons it took me so long to seek help and kept it to myself.

“But I soon realised it didn’t have to be like that at all. You can help your child learn to sleep better in a gentle way.

“I don’t advocate leaving children to cry it out and I wouldn’t work with a family who wanted that.”

Shona doesn’t think expectant parents are properly educated on how young babies sleep.

She has been asked to give a talk at The Mum Club Stirling’s next mum-to-be event next month.

Shona holding baby son Harry
Infant sleep coach Shona Thomson admits she struggled to function when Harry was a baby due to sleep deprivation. Image: Shona Thomson

Shona, whose partner works shifts, said: “When Harry was a baby, I cried every evening shutting his blinds as I dreaded the nights.

“He woke so often and it nearly broke me. Sleep deprivation is very tough and studies have shown it can actually be dangerous.

“I was the first person in my friend group to have a baby and didn’t really know what to expect. I didn’t know anything about newborn sleep.

“In the early days, wakes are normal. But it doesn’t have to be as hard as I had it.

“I wish I had sought help sooner as it would have helped me enjoy my first year of motherhood more.”

Sleep coach can ‘change parents’ lives’

She added: “After I worked with a sleep consultant and Harry’s sleep improved so much, I became fascinated with sleep.

“I now have so much knowledge and want to share it with as many people as I can.

“When I first talk to families they are often at their wit’s end and their relationships are struggling.

“By the end of the three weeks they are so much happier and I’ve been told I ‘changed their life’.”

Shona can be contacted via her Twinkle Twinkle Sleeping Star Instagram page or by emailing twinkletwinklesleepingstar@hotmail.com.

Conversation