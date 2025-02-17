DEW want some water? Dundee cleaning fluid surge after TV appearances

A Dundee cleaning fluid company is looking to flood the market after a major investment sees it produce 100 times more of its products than before.

DEW (Dundee Electrolysed Water) products, manufactured by Ecoanolytes UK at its facility in Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate, built a second automated bottling line this year to ramp up production.

Formulated purely from electrolysed water sourced in Dundee, the products are now sold globally.

And the firm was able to invest in its production facility after earning a six-figure grant from Michelin Development.

The Dew range is made using electrolysed water, meaning it doesn’t have toxic chemicals used by rival products.

Positively charged water molecules work as a disinfectant while negatively charged molecules are good for cleaning.

It means Dew is safer for families and also has better environmental credentials.

DEW Products on QVC

DEW Products have featured prominently on TV shopping channel QVC

And they have proven popular in the Middle East, due to their not containing any alcohol.

Chief executive Erik Smyth said: “This has been a transformative 12 months in terms of our brand positioning.

“One of the biggest catalysts for growth has been our appearance on a major TV shopping channel, as well as branching out more widely in the USA.

“Michelin Development has been instrumental in our success and they have been with us right from the beginning of our business journey.

“Their support has been hugely helpful.

“The process to apply is straightforward and the advice and support Michelin Development offers for businesses across Dundee and Angus is invaluable.”

Michelin Development grant

It is the second package of support provided to DEW products by Michelin Development after the business benefitted from a low-interest loan in 2022.

Brian Cairns, of Michelin Development in Dundee, said: “Ecoanolytes UK is taking ambitious and achievable steps towards major growth, with sustainability at the heart of its operations.

“This is just the type of business we are geared up to help.

“Michelin Development is not just about financial support. Our aim is to contribute to the economic regeneration and long-term prosperity of the region.”

“The programme provides an opportunity for Michelin Development to support the regeneration of the local business community and in particular the creation of quality sustainable jobs”.

“We support high-potential, small and medium-sized enterprises in and around Dundee and Angus, through services including unsecured, heavily subsidised loans, grants and free, independent and expert advice to pave the way for growth.”