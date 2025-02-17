DEW want some water? Dundee cleaning fluid surge after TV appearances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

DEW want some water? Dundee cleaning fluid surge after TV appearances

Dundee Electrolysed Water (DEW) is sold globally and has featured heavily on TV shopping channels.

By Paul Malik
Chief executive Erik Smyth with some of his products. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
A Dundee cleaning fluid company is looking to flood the market after a major investment sees it produce 100 times more of its products than before.

DEW (Dundee Electrolysed Water) products, manufactured by Ecoanolytes UK at its facility in Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate, built a second automated bottling line this year to ramp up production.

Formulated purely from electrolysed water sourced in Dundee, the products are now sold globally.

And the firm was able to invest in its production facility after earning a six-figure grant from Michelin Development.

The Dew range is made using electrolysed water, meaning it doesn’t have toxic chemicals used by rival products.

Positively charged water molecules work as a disinfectant while negatively charged molecules are good for cleaning.

It means Dew is safer for families and also has better environmental credentials.

DEW Products on QVC

DEW Products have featured prominently on TV shopping channel QVC

And they have proven popular in the Middle East, due to their not containing any alcohol.

Chief executive Erik Smyth said: “This has been a transformative 12 months in terms of our brand positioning.

“One of the biggest catalysts for growth has been our appearance on a major TV shopping channel, as well as branching out more widely in the USA.

“Michelin Development has been instrumental in our success and they have been with us right from the beginning of our business journey.

“Their support has been hugely helpful.

“The process to apply is straightforward and the advice and support Michelin Development offers for businesses across Dundee and Angus is invaluable.”

Michelin Development grant

It is the second package of support provided to DEW products by Michelin Development after the business benefitted from a low-interest loan in 2022.

Brian Cairns, of Michelin Development in Dundee, said: “Ecoanolytes UK is taking ambitious and achievable steps towards major growth, with sustainability at the heart of its operations.

“This is just the type of business we are geared up to help.

“Michelin Development is not just about financial support. Our aim is to contribute to the economic regeneration and long-term prosperity of the region.”

“The programme provides an opportunity for Michelin Development to support the regeneration of the local business community and in particular the creation of quality sustainable jobs”.

“We support high-potential, small and medium-sized enterprises in and around Dundee and Angus, through services including unsecured, heavily subsidised loans, grants and free, independent and expert advice to pave the way for growth.”

