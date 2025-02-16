Stirling studio working on animated film version of The Wind In The Willows

A Stirling studio is working on an animated film version of The Wind In The Willows.

Wild Child Animation, Based at Codebase on Corn Exchange Road, is working with production company Hoho Entertainment on a full-length adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s classic novel.

The production will feature the characters from the original novel, first published in 1908.

This means animated versions of Toad, Mole, Badger and Ratty alongside new female characters Hedge, Tinker, Heron and Adder.

It follows Wild Child’s collaboration with Hoho on an animated series inspired by Toad’s character.

Toad & Friends debuted on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Boomerang channel in the UK in summer 2024 and launches on Boomerang and Max in the US this year.

Stirling firm to work on Wind in the Willows film

Wild Child Animation is an award-winning 2D and CG animation studio formed in 2020.

It has worked on projects with Sky Kids, Cartoon Network, BBC and Hanna Barbera.

Sueann Rochester, CEO of Wild Child Animation, said: “This project offers a wonderful opportunity to revisit The Wind in the Willows and build on the strong vision we created for the TV series.

“Feature film production is a natural next step as the studio expands its creative scope, and we’re excited to leverage our team’s remarkable talent to adapt this cherished story and showcase what we can achieve in this format.”

Film producers are meeting with a potential director to raise finance from May until September.

If all goes well, production will begin in October 2025 for a 2027 release.

Screen Scotland has pledged to support the film.