Stirling studio working on animated film version of The Wind In The Willows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Stirling studio working on animated film version of The Wind In The Willows

It will feature characters from the original novel, first published in 1908.

By Stephen Eighteen & Mike Merritt
Codebase on Corn Exchange Road, Stirling.
Wildchild Animation has its hub in Codebase on Corn Exchange Road. Image: Google Street View

A Stirling studio is working on an animated film version of The Wind In The Willows.

Wild Child Animation, Based at Codebase on Corn Exchange Road, is working with production company Hoho Entertainment on a full-length adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s classic novel.

The production will feature the characters from the original novel, first published in 1908.

This means animated versions of Toad, Mole, Badger and Ratty alongside new female characters Hedge, Tinker, Heron and Adder.

It follows Wild Child’s collaboration with Hoho on an animated series inspired by Toad’s character.

Toad & Friends debuted on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Boomerang channel in the UK in summer 2024 and launches on Boomerang and Max in the US this year.

Stirling firm to work on Wind in the Willows film

Wild Child Animation is an award-winning 2D and CG animation studio formed in 2020.

It has worked on projects with Sky Kids, Cartoon Network, BBC and Hanna Barbera.

Wild Child’s base, Codebase, is in the city centre. Image: Google Street View

Sueann Rochester, CEO of Wild Child Animation, said: “This project offers a wonderful opportunity to revisit The Wind in the Willows and build on the strong vision we created for the TV series.

“Feature film production is a natural next step as the studio expands its creative scope, and we’re excited to leverage our team’s remarkable talent to adapt this cherished story and showcase what we can achieve in this format.”

Film producers are meeting with a potential director to raise finance from May until September.

If all goes well, production will begin in October 2025 for a 2027 release.

Screen Scotland has pledged to support the film.

More from Business

Shona and Harry
Perthshire teacher trained as sleep coach after struggling as new mum
Kinross commercial property developer Jerry Alexander.
Kinross commercial property investor Jerry Alexander on creating his multi-million-pound portfolio
Jodi Gray surrounded by hundreds of Valentine's Day roses at her luxury florist, Bloom, on Dundee's Strathmartine Road.
22 photos as Perthshire flower seller shows 'epic' Valentine's Day roses journey
Murrayshall general manager Gary Silcock. Image: Supplied
Multi-million pound Perthshire spa and lodge development could create 400 jobs
A Loganair flight taxis on the runway at Dundee Airport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Dundee Airport airline chief on new routes and keeping tickets affordable
4
Corrieri's Cafe in Stirling. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Stirling cafe run by same family for 60 years put up for sale
2
Kenneth Pritchard at 90. Image: Ken Pritchard
Kenneth Pritchard OBE: Former Dundee lawyer, Dundee High School FP and secretary of Law…
The House of Bruar's managing director Patrick Birkbeck. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
House of Bruar facing £1m wage bill increase
3
John Ferguson owner of Ferguson Veterinary Clinic.
Multi-million-pound Fife vet hospital opens after months of delays
3
MML senior managing partner Ryan Russell, his wife Laura and their children. Image: Supplied
Dundee law firm's new leader started as trainee 16 years ago
2

Conversation