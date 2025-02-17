Young couple open deli and pizza shop in Crieff after finding a ‘gap in the market’

A young couple have opened a deli and pizza shop in Crieff after finding a “gap in the market.”

Stuart and May Michael have opened Deli and Dough on the High Street in Crieff.

The shop sells homemade sourdough pizzas, cakes, coffees and sandwiches.

The couple bought the property in 2023 but, due to planning permissions, having a new baby, and their previous jobs, only opened the business last Thursday.

Stuart, 29, is a chef and, together with May, 33, owned a wedding catering company.

The pair said they always talked about opening a business in the town.

May told The Courier: “Crieff doesn’t have a sandwich and coffee shop like this. There was a gap in the market.

“The shop really ties in with what we already do.

“It was supposed to be a side hustle while we had our other jobs but it’s become bigger than that.

“I’m leaving my job soon to run it full-time.”

‘Insane’ first weekend for new Crieff deli owners

May said the deli has been busy since opening last Thursday.

She added: “It’s been an insane first week.

“All our customers have been so complimentary, and saying it’s something Crieff has needed.

“We’ve had good reviews online already and way more customers than we thought.

“It’s just been amazing starting up and having our dream come true.”

The young couple said they wanted to bring a city-like feel to Crieff with their deli and cafe.

They wanted a shop that would “stand out from the crowd”.

May said they were both grateful to the town for supporting them and to their friends and family for helping get the business off the ground.

What’s on offer at Deli and Dough ?

Deli and Dough operates as a cafe from 10am to 4pm and a pizza shop from 4pm to 8pm.

The business is open from Thursday to Sunday.

All the pizzas are homemade using a sourdough base and the deli offers a range of sandwiches and gluten free options.

One customer described the pizza as “possibly the best I’ve ever had”.

Homemade cakes and coffee are also available at the eatery.

May said she hopes the good business will continue, and the couple’s next dream is to open more Deli and Dough shops in the future.