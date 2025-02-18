Fife coal merchant to close after more than 100 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife coal merchant to close after more than 100 years

The multi-generation family business has been keeping Fifers stocked with coal since 1921.

Derek Matthew, owner of Andrew Matthew coal merchant of Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Derek Matthew, owner of Andrew Matthew coal merchant of Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Fife coal merchant Andrew Matthew will close this month after operating in Kirkcaldy for more than 100 years.

The business was started in 1921 when coal was delivered by horse and cart.

It has been run by three generations of the Matthew family, with son Andy and grandson Derek following in Andrew’s footsteps.

After 45 years in the business, Derek, 63, will be lifting his last 50kg bag of coal next week.

‘It was a 12-horse operation’: The early days of Andrew Matthew coal merchant

Recalling the early days of the business, he said: “Initially it was started by my grandfather and his brothers in the north end of Kirkcaldy and called Matthew Brothers.

“The legend goes that they’d been fish merchants who went into the coal business.

Second generation owner of the business Andrew Matthew.

“Of course, at that time, there were mines everywhere.

“At some point the brothers went their separate ways and the business was renamed.

“By the end of the 1920s it was a 12-horse operation. The business got its first lorries in the 1930s.”

Football legend turned coal merchant

The second generation of the family took over the business in around 1960 following a successful football career.

Andy Matthew was part of the East Fife’s 1953 league cup winning team. He also played for Rangers and was a Raith Rovers player when he took on the business.

While running the company, he also played for Dunfermline Athletic and Cowdenbeath. He was then manager for Cowdenbeath and Raith Rovers.

Derek’s dad, Andy speaking to one of the drivers. 

“Dad was around 30 when he started with the family business,” Derek said. “He had previously worked as a mining engineer at the Frances Colliery.

“My grandfather stopped working after his wife died and my dad combined the business with football.”

For Derek there was never a question that he’d follow in his family’s footsteps, joining at the age of 19.

He said there were signs of the industry’s decline at that stage.

He said: “When I started in 1980, we had five lorries we had at that time, delivering coal. Typically we had about 17 men working for us at that time.

“But I’d say the peak time of the coal was probably just before I started business, about mid-to-late ’70s.

“We used to deliver coal to the schools and hospitals.

“The miners’ strike in 1984 speeded up the demise of the industry by at least about 15, 20 years, I reckon.”

Coal from Colombia

In recent years, the business has imported low sulphur coal from Colombia, which are mostly used in wood-burning stoves.

Derek said: “There’s been a lot of decline and I’ve worked on my own since 1996. But I’m still sitting with just over 320 customers.

“Back in the day, it was the main source of heating. Now it’s an added extra and the business is very seasonal.

“In the old days, the housewife used to buy her coal every week, right through the whole year. So when it got cold in the wintertime, they’d had a stock.

“There’s been a big sort of increase in wood-burning stoves getting fitted. People are using the smokeless fuel with the wood to spin the wood out, because wood burns quite quickly.”

Derek Matthew is looking forward to carrying a golf bag instead of a coal bag. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

After 45 years, Derek said it was time to stop while he was still in good health.

“Lifting 50kg bags for 45 years is starting to take its toll a bit. I still have my original knees and hips, but my back is sore.

“I’ll miss all my customers. Some of them we’ve been delivering coal to before I started, and also it goes down generations as well, where their grandparents got coal off my grandfather.”

Derek plans to lift a golf bag instead of a coal bag, by caddying at Dumbarnie Golf Links after he closes the business.

Conversation