New £9m studio brings Hollywood film tech to Dundee

A new £9 million studio in Dundee will specialise in state-of-the-art production techniques used by Hollywood blockbusters.

The virtual production studio will be able to create hyper-realistic digital film sets and use cutting-edge techniques such as motion capture, made popular in films like Avatar.

Abertay University’s CoSTAR Realtime Lab has launched at Water’s Edge at Dundee’s City Quay.

The project has the backing of prominent Dundee tech entrepreneur Chris van der Kuyl, the co-owner of 4J Studios, which made Minecraft a global success story.

New Dundee studio a ‘huge opportunity’

The studio will specialise in virtual production – the use of computer-generated imagery (CGI), augmented reality, and motion capture to create immersive virtual film, game and performance sets.

A vast screen at Water’s Edge means actors can perform in front of a digital background.

It is hoped the facilities will bring people in the creative sector throughout the UK to Dundee.

Meanwhile, the Abertay academics will also drive research and innovation for screen, gaming and performance industries.

The CoSTAR Realtime Lab will also look at ways to enhance spectator experiences at concerts, live events and museums with the use of augmented and virtual reality.

Mr van der Kuyl, who owns Water’s Edge with business partner Paddy Burns, said: “I’ve always believed in Dundee’s potential as a global leader in technology and digital innovation.

“The launch of the CoSTAR Realtime Lab is a major step in that journey, bringing cutting-edge virtual production technology to Dundee and securing its position at the forefront of real-time content creation.

“This is a huge opportunity for Scotland’s screen industries, and I’m incredibly proud to support it.”

CoSTAR Realtime Lab ambitions

The CoSTAR Realtime Lab is led by Abertay University and operated in partnership with University of Edinburgh, CodeBase, Interface and Chroma Developments. A second studio in Edinburgh will open in March.

Professor Gregor White, director of the CoSTAR Realtime Lab, said: “With the technologies that power our screen-based experiences in film, games and performance rapidly converging there’s an opportunity for companies working in these sectors to diversify their offer, explore new markets and push the boundaries of what was previously thought possible.

“Bringing together international-quality academic researchers with industry experience and enterprise support, CoSTAR Realtime Lab is a truly collaborative project.

“It will break down barriers for the Scottish creative industries, encourage entrepreneurship and experimentation, and provide a space where innovation can flourish.”

The project has received funding from the UKRI Infrastructure Fund as part of a £75m package.