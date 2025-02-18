Dundee city centre music shop to shut after more than 16 years

A Dundee music shop has announced it will close after more than 16 years in the city centre.

Kenny’s Music is set to shut at the end of Feburary as the business shifts its focus online.

The music store has been a mainstay in Castle Street since opening in June 2008.

It has cited changing shopping habits for the decision to close the shop.

Kenny’s Music closing down Dundee store

A post on the Kenny’s Music Facebook page read: “After many fantastic years in Dundee, we’ve made the tough decision to close our store at the end of February.

“Shopping habits have changed, and more customers prefer buying online – so we’re focusing on growing our online business and making it better than ever.

“But this isn’t goodbye – far from it!

“We’re still here to help you buy, sell, and trade gear through our website, and our stores in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dunfermline are open if you fancy a visit.”

The store will be holding a “huge” closing-down sale in the meantime.

The Kenny’s Music Dundee team, headed by manager Drew Innes, thanked Dundonians for their support in recent decades.

The post added: “This city has been a huge part of our journey, with our store opening in 2008 and before that as Sound Control since 1986.

“There are so many faces we’re going to miss seeing daily, and we’ll certainly miss being part of the city’s music scene.

“As always, your commitment to shopping local is what helped sustain and grow the business, and we truly can’t thank you enough.

“Pop in one last time to pick up some strings, have a natter, and check out some great guitars.”

The announcement comes days after gift shop Maisie & Mac, on the corner of High Street and Castle Street, announced it would shut in March.

And Beaverbrooks on the Murraygate is advertising a closing down sale.

Courier readers have had their say about the struggles of Murraygate after a long list of empty shops was revealed.