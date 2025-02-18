Dundee city centre music shop to shut after more than 16 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee city centre music shop to shut after more than 16 years

Kenny's Music Dundee will close at the end of this month.

By Andrew Robson
Kenny's Music on Castle Street, Dundee.
The Castle Street music store. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A Dundee music shop has announced it will close after more than 16 years in the city centre.

Kenny’s Music is set to shut at the end of Feburary as the business shifts its focus online.

The music store has been a mainstay in Castle Street since opening in June 2008.

It has cited changing shopping habits for the decision to close the shop.

Kenny’s Music closing down Dundee store

A post on the Kenny’s Music Facebook page read: “After many fantastic years in Dundee, we’ve made the tough decision to close our store at the end of February.

“Shopping habits have changed, and more customers prefer buying online – so we’re focusing on growing our online business and making it better than ever.

“But this isn’t goodbye – far from it!

“We’re still here to help you buy, sell, and trade gear through our website, and our stores in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dunfermline are open if you fancy a visit.”

Drew Innes outside the Kenny's Music store in Dundee
Drew Innes outside the Dundee shop in 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The store will be holding a “huge” closing-down sale in the meantime.

The Kenny’s Music Dundee team, headed by manager Drew Innes, thanked Dundonians for their support in recent decades.

The post added: “This city has been a huge part of our journey, with our store opening in 2008 and before that as Sound Control since 1986.

“There are so many faces we’re going to miss seeing daily, and we’ll certainly miss being part of the city’s music scene.

Inside Kenny's Music Dundee as the store is set to close
Inside Kenny’s Music Dundee. Image: Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“As always, your commitment to shopping local is what helped sustain and grow the business, and we truly can’t thank you enough.

“Pop in one last time to pick up some strings, have a natter, and check out some great guitars.”

The announcement comes days after gift shop Maisie & Mac, on the corner of High Street and Castle Street, announced it would shut in March.

And Beaverbrooks on the Murraygate is advertising a closing down sale.

Courier readers have had their say about the struggles of Murraygate after a long list of empty shops was revealed.

Conversation