Business & Environment Business

Angus couple who ‘gave Kirriemuir its first late licence’ bow out of pubs after 30 years

Graham and Tracy Douglas, who also ran pubs in Forfar and Montrose, are retiring from the hospitality scene.

By Lucy Scarlett
Former Angus bar owners Graham and Tracy.
Graham and Tracy Douglas were trailblazers for the Angus bar scene. Image: Supplied

An Angus couple have reflected on the past 30 years of owning pubs and restaurants across the region.

Graham and Tracy Douglas met in Forfar 31 years ago and have been together ever since, marrying in 2014.

Having spent the past three decades as business partners for several ventures, the pair recently sold their latest pub, The South Esk Inn in Montrose.

Tracy said: “We’ve done our bit for Angus, employed hundreds of staff over the years, and had a great life.”

Forfar roots for pub owners

The couple opened their first bar, The Flower of Scotland, in Forfar in 1997.

The late Alex Salmond and First Minister John Swinney attended the launch 28 years ago.

Newspaper clipping.
A 1997 newspaper clipping of Alex Salmond and John Swinney (centre) with Graham and Tracy to the sides for the opening of the bar. Image: Supplied

Graham, 72, and Tracy, 61, ran the successful bar for five years before selling.

The pair prided themselves on buying failing or derelict businesses and turning them into award-winning venues.

Angus couple ‘gave Kirriemuir its first late licence’

The pair opened a second venture in Kirriemuir called Hook’s Hotel which they owned for five years.

Band Ocean Colour Scene regularly visited the pub for a month while recording an album in Angus.

The couple then moved around the corner and bought the Ogilvy Bar, which they leased to new owners three years ago.

Hook's Hotel.
An old image of the Hook’s Hotel in Kirriemuir. Image: Supplied

They also started a nightclub in the town called The G-Spot – named after Graham – which they later rebranded as Buddies.

Graham and Tracy secured Kirriemuir’s first late licence at the venue and converted the lower level of the club into the Fire Station Grill and Steak House.

The couple ran the club and restaurant for 18 years before selling during lockdown.

Buddies is now known as The Attic Club.

‘Last orders’ for Montrose licensees

The couple bought their final venture in Montrose seven years ago.

They intended to run a bed and breakfast but decided to take on one last pub after seeing the “cute and quaint” The South Esk Inn.

Tracy said the business took off because they “brought a smaller bar into the modern century.”

They wanted to encourage more women to visit and regularly held ladies’ nights at the pub.

The couple said the Covid era put a damper on their career.

Tracy told The Courier: “During lockdown we erected a temporary gazebo and applied for planning permission to keep a more permanent one we had purpose-built by Montrose Rope and Sail.

“Unfortunately the council denied our application which was a bit sad as people loved sitting outside.”

The South Esk Inn.
The South Esk Inn, known as The Soothie. Image: Supplied

The couple say one of the secrets of their success as pub owners was being sole traders, rather than tied to a brewery.

They sold The South Esk Inn to a new owner at the start of February.

Tracy added: “There’s no reason he shouldn’t succeed.

“It is a tough time to come into this trade but I’m sure he’ll do great.”

Douglas’ aim to spend more time with family

Graham and Tracy both want to slow down and spend more time with their family.

Tracy has opened a women’s shop called Curvelicious Boutique, which she is running part-time before retiring with Graham.

She says it is like a hobby where she can still meet up with people to chat and get out of the house.

“We’ve never given up on our businesses,” Tracy reflected.

The South Esk In gazebo.
A night in the gazebo at The South Esk Inn. Image: Supplied

“I’m a workaholic and we love a social life but we never let ourselves become alcoholics!

“We’re a special couple. We work together, live together, and we like to party but also work hard.

“We always had fun entertaining, I did karaoke every weekend for 20 years!

“Now we want to spend more time with the grandchildren, visit our son and his husband, who work on a cruise ship, and tick off our bucket list.”

