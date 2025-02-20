Greens boss on rise from one Kirkcaldy shop to £26m sales in a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Greens boss on rise from one Kirkcaldy shop to £26m sales in a decade

The convenience shop chain saw its profits more then treble last year.

Harris Aslam, director of Fife convenience store chain Greens. Image: Greens.
Harris Aslam, director of Fife convenience store chain Greens. Image: Greens.
By Rob McLaren

The boss of Fife convenience store Greens is delighted by a landmark year which saw the company’s profits treble and sales top £26 million.

The business, which started with one Kirkcaldy shop in 2014, celebrated its first decade with a 40% year-on-year jump in turnover.

New accounts for Greens Retail Ltd show turnover increased by more than £8 million to £26.6m for the year ending March 31 2024.

Pre-tax profits more than trebled from £138,000 in 2023 to £454,000 last year.

From its humble beginnings, the chain had 21 shops at the end of the financial year.

Greens of Fife planning more growth

Greens director Harris Aslam said it had been a strong year with further growth in this financial year.

He said: “I was absolutely delighted with the performance. We’ve seen a lot of growth and a lot of profitability since the year end as well.

“We’ve been investing heavily in the business since its inception in March 2014.

“Ultimately, growth is a critical aspect that fuels our entire team.”

Since April last year, Greens has opened a further six sites to now have 27 shops in its portfolio.

Greens store on Albert Street, Stobswell, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Aslam added: “Several other sites are in the pipeline.

“For us, it’s never been a numbers game and reaching a certain number of stores.

“The main number we are proud of is the number of jobs we are creating and the value we’re giving back to the economy.

“We want to continue on our growth trajectory. As I’ve always said from day one, if we stand still, we fall behind.

“We need to make sure we do the right things for the medium and long-term of the business.”

‘Tough trading conditions’

Mr Aslam said the business had achieved its strong results and growth despite “tough trading conditions”.

He describes the budget, which will mean minimum wage increases and National Insurance changes, as “challenging”.

But he added: “One thing about independent businesses, and especially family-owned independent businesses, is that we’re always quick to pull our socks up and adapt. That’s exactly what we’ve been able to do.

“It’s a business that’s Kirkcaldy born and bred. We have worked incredibly hard over the last 10 years and inevitably that’s coming to fruition and bearing fruit.”

More from Business

Former Angus bar owners Graham and Tracy.
Angus couple who 'gave Kirriemuir its first late licence' bow out of pubs after…
Performers in front of the screen at CoSTAR Realtime Lab at Water's Edge in Dundee. Image: Abertay University
New £9m studio brings Hollywood film tech to Dundee
Kenny's Music on Castle Street, Dundee.
Dundee city centre music shop to shut after more than 16 years
7
Derek Matthew, owner of Andrew Matthew coal merchant of Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife coal merchant to close after more than 100 years
Stuart and May Michael.
Young couple open sandwich and pizza shop in Crieff after finding a 'gap in…
Chief executive Erik Smyth with some of his products. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Global success for Dundee cleaning fluid firm Dew after TV appearances
Toad, Mole, Badger and Ratty will feature in the film. Image: Shutterstock
Stirling studio working on animated film version of The Wind In The Willows
Shona and Harry
Perthshire teacher trained as sleep coach after struggling as new mum
Kinross commercial property developer Jerry Alexander.
Kinross commercial property investor Jerry Alexander on creating his multi-million-pound portfolio
Jodi Gray surrounded by hundreds of Valentine's Day roses at her luxury florist, Bloom, on Dundee's Strathmartine Road.
22 photos as Perthshire flower seller shows 'epic' Valentine's Day roses journey

Conversation