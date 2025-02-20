Dundee Quiz shop shuts as firm enters administration

The Dundee Quiz shop has shut after the company entered administration.

The fashion store in the Overgate Shopping Centre is one of 23 Quiz shops to close after the company appointed administrators.

Shutters have been pulled down at the Dundee shop with a notice in the window informing customers of the closure.

Quiz closes Overgate Shopping Centre store

Sky News reports about 200 employees are expected to be made redundant.

The Dundee store was deemed to be “loss-making or unsustainable” by the company.

The Forge Shopping Centre store in Glasgow and the Howgate Centre in Falkirk are among the other affected stores.

Quiz says its online business is unaffected.

Sheraz Ramzan, CEO of Quiz, said: “The board took the difficult decision to appoint administrators to Zandra Retail Limited in light of the continuing challenging trading conditions impacting the Group’s performance.

“We are deeply sorry to those affected by the store closures, including our retail colleagues.

“However, this decision will put the business on a more sustainable footing for the future and protect several hundred jobs as a result.”

It comes as shoe brand Clarks, fashion chain Mango and cafe Cinnabon will open new shops at the Overgate this year.

The Courier previously revealed the opening date for the much-anticipated Fraser store.