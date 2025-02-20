Dundee Quiz shop shuts as firm enters administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee Quiz shop shuts as firm enters administration

The fashion retailer had an outlet in the Overgate Shopping Centre.

By Andrew Robson
Quiz shuts Dundee Overgate store
The fashion retailer has shut 23 stores. Image: Shutterstock

The Dundee Quiz shop has shut after the company entered administration.

The fashion store in the Overgate Shopping Centre is one of 23 Quiz shops to close after the company appointed administrators.

Shutters have been pulled down at the Dundee shop with a notice in the window informing customers of the closure.

Quiz closes Overgate Shopping Centre store

Sky News reports about 200 employees are expected to be made redundant.

The Dundee store was deemed to be “loss-making or unsustainable” by the company.

The Forge Shopping Centre store in Glasgow and the Howgate Centre in Falkirk are among the other affected stores.

Quiz says its online business is unaffected.

The Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.
The Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Sheraz Ramzan, CEO of Quiz, said: “The board took the difficult decision to appoint administrators to Zandra Retail Limited in light of the continuing challenging trading conditions impacting the Group’s performance.

“We are deeply sorry to those affected by the store closures, including our retail colleagues.

“However, this decision will put the business on a more sustainable footing for the future and protect several hundred jobs as a result.”

It comes as shoe brand Clarks, fashion chain Mango and cafe Cinnabon will open new shops at the Overgate this year.

The Courier previously revealed the opening date for the much-anticipated Fraser store.

Conversation