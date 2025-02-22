Firm behind world buffet at Dundee car showroom ‘not put off by plans for rival restaurant’

The firm behind plans for a world buffet restaurant in a former Dundee car showroom says it is not put off by proposals for a rival venue just yards away.

Hot World Cuisine, which already has a large site in Glasgow, wants to convert the former Arnold Clark showroom on East Dock Street.

If the plans are approved, it would see an investment of more than £1 million in the building and the creation of between 50 and 70 jobs.

However, just days after Hot World Cuisine lodged plans with the council, proposals for another world buffet – in a former Chinese restaurant at City Quay – emerged.

The two restaurants would be located just yards apart.

There is also an existing Indian buffet restaurant, Taza, at City Quay.

World buffet ‘hub’ in Dundee

But a spokesman for Hot World Cuisine told The Courier it could be a good thing.

He said: “We are aware of the other nearby eateries.

“We don’t see it as negative – rather that it could be a hub for world buffet food.

“It is our intention to make a significant investment in the former Arnold Clark unit.

“We are looking to spend over a £1 million to transform the site while creating a number of jobs for the local economy.”

The spokesman also revealed why the company decided to look at Dundee.

‘Customers were joking they were going to start a petition for a Dundee world buffet’

He said: “Customers from Dundee were joking they were going to start a petition for us to open something closer to them.

“We’ve got so many customers travelling through to the Glasgow restaurant.

“We’d looked at the retail parks previously but the site at East Dock Street was then brought to our attention.”

The Courier has taken a look at what to expect from Hot World Cuisine in Dundee, including prices and the menu.

Hot World Cuisine is also eyeing a new restaurant in Stirling.