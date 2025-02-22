Firm behind world buffet at Dundee car showroom ‘not put off by plans for rival restaurant’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firm behind world buffet at Dundee car showroom ‘not put off by plans for rival restaurant’

Hot World Cuisine plans to invest more than £1 million in the old Arnold Clark site.

By James Simpson
Plans to transform the former East Dock Street car showroom into a restaurant.
The former Arnold Clark car showroom on East Dock Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The firm behind plans for a world buffet restaurant in a former Dundee car showroom says it is not put off by proposals for a rival venue just yards away.

Hot World Cuisine, which already has a large site in Glasgow, wants to convert the former Arnold Clark showroom on East Dock Street.

If the plans are approved, it would see an investment of more than £1 million in the building and the creation of between 50 and 70 jobs.

However, just days after Hot World Cuisine lodged plans with the council, proposals for another world buffet – in a former Chinese restaurant at City Quay – emerged.

The two restaurants would be located just yards apart.

There is also an existing Indian buffet restaurant, Taza, at City Quay.

World buffet ‘hub’ in Dundee

But a spokesman for Hot World Cuisine told The Courier it could be a good thing.

He said: “We are aware of the other nearby eateries.

“We don’t see it as negative – rather that it could be a hub for world buffet food.

“It is our intention to make a significant investment in the former Arnold Clark unit.

“We are looking to spend over a £1 million to transform the site while creating a number of jobs for the local economy.”

The spokesman also revealed why the company decided to look at Dundee.

‘Customers were joking they were going to start a petition for a Dundee world buffet’

He said: “Customers from Dundee were joking they were going to start a petition for us to open something closer to them.

“We’ve got so many customers travelling through to the Glasgow restaurant.

“We’d looked at the retail parks previously but the site at East Dock Street was then brought to our attention.”

The Courier has taken a look at what to expect from Hot World Cuisine in Dundee, including prices and the menu.

Hot World Cuisine is also eyeing a new restaurant in Stirling.

