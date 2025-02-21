Dundee tech start-up raising £250,000 with ambition to create 50 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee tech start-up raising £250,000 with ambition to create 50 jobs

Affivo wants to solve the “nerve-wracking” problem of invoices being paid late for small businesses.

Zaki Hasan, owner of Dundee tech start-up Affivo.
By Rob McLaren

A Dundee fintech start-up is seeking funding of £250,000 for its platform to help small businesses get paid quicker.

Affivo is the brainchild of University of Dundee graduate Zaki Hasan, who has spent a decade working within financial services.

After a career in London, he returned to Dundee in 2023 and started to develop his app.

He believes it has the potential to be a £50 million a year business with 50 staff within five years.

How does Affivo work?

Late payment of invoices is a frequent concern for small businesses. It is not uncommon for payment terms to be 30 or 45 days – but some SMEs need funds quicker than that.

Zaki said: “My family owns a small business in India, so I know perfectly well that late payments can really be a nerve-wracking experience.

“The terms for payment to a customer might be as long as 45 days, but a lot of small businesses can’t wait that long for payment.”

Zaki Hasan, owner of Affivo, wants to create dozens of skilled jobs.

Through Affivo businesses will be able to submit invoices they have generated for completed work.

After doing a risk check, it will pay the invoice the following day, while taking a 1% to 1.5% commission.

Zaki explains: “We are basically removing friction from this process. We also then take on the risk of non-payment. We’ve built into our business model the risk that between 5% and 7% of the invoices might not be paid.”

What makes Affivo different?

There is a wide range of financial organisations who offer invoice discounting facilities. Zaki said a point of differentiation will be its ability to accept lower-value invoices.

Affivo, which is a combination of the words affinity and invoices, also plans to offer other financial insights to clients.

The Affivo platform.

Zaki said: “Other invoice discounting companies exist but they mostly are focused on invoices for large amounts like £400,000 or £500,000 or above.

“We are keen to tap into the SME market, with maybe an average invoice of £20,000 to £50,000.

“Also, we see this element as just one part of what we’ll do. We can provide additional insights to drive business planning. We want to become a one-stop shop for SME financing and planning.”

Fundraising for growth

The platform is currently at a testing phase with local businesses using it to generate invoices and manage payments.

There are currently five members of staff in the business ranging from engineering, to sales, to data science.

The £250,000 fundraising campaign will see the expansion of the team and further development of the product.

It will then need more financial backing to start providing the invoice discount facility. Zaki anticipates reaching this stage in the next 18 months.

Zaki said: “There’s a lot of work to do – it’s all about gathering momentum for the product.

“The five-year plan is to scale this to a level where there are around 50 people employed, which could mean a turnover of around £50m.

“Our initial focus will be on serving small Scottish companies and there will be strong growth every year.

“We will provide high quality jobs and continue to be based in Scotland.”

Conversation