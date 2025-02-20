How St Andrews mum become powerful banking boss earning $100 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

How St Andrews mum become powerful banking boss earning $100 million

From Fife to Wall Street, Jane Fraser has risen to the very top of US financial giant Citigroup.

By Kirsten Johnson
Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup, speaking at a hearing of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee at the U.S. Capitol. Wall Street CEO's at a Senate Committee Hearing in Washington - Dec 2023
Fife mum Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup, has been named the Queen of Wall Street. Image: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

A Fife woman has become the world’s most powerful female banker after her pay topped $100 million.

St Andrews born Jane Fraser, chief executive of Citigroup, is the only woman at the helm of a major global bank.

It was revealed today that the 57-year-old earned a huge $34.5m (£27.4m) in 2024 – taking her pay since taking the top job at the Wall Street giant in 2021 to $107.5m (£85.4m).

The American bank confirmed the “compensation” includes a base salary of $1.5m, a $4.95m cash incentive and the rest in deferred incentives.

Top bosses at most US banks receive the majority of their income in the form of stock-linked incentives rather than cash.

Jane Fraser led Citigroup during job cuts

Citigroup praised its CEO for streamlining its structure and reducing management layers.

Its board said Fraser is “laying the foundation” for long-term growth and “promptly and thoughtfully” led the bank.

The Fifer has overseen a shake-up of the Citigroup, which saw 20,000 jobs axed in recent years.

Citigroup’s stock has outperformed all other banks by around 20% so far this year after rocketing 37% in 2024.

Veteran financial commentator David Buik described the mother-of-two as “the undisputed Queen of Wall Street”.

Fife-born mother-of-two Jane Fraser has previously spoken about the difficulties balancing Citigroup career with parenthood. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “Metaphorically speaking, she eats nails for breakfast and spits rust out.

“She is the undisputed Queen of Wall Street and under her contractual arrangements deserves every cent.”

Fraser was born in St Andrews and studied economics at Cambridge University, before beginning her career at Goldman Sachs.

She secured a place as the prestigious Harvard Business School in 1992, earning her MBA in 1994.

Fraser worked at consulting giant McKinsey before moving to Citigroup in 2004.

After rising through the ranks, she was named CEO in 2020 and officially stepped into the role in March 2021.

Motherhood juggle for Citigroup boss

Fraser, who has two sons, has previously spoken about the difficulties of balancing her high-flying career with her motherhood role.

In 2015, she said: “Being a mother of young children and having a career is the toughest thing I have ever had to do.

“You are exhausted, guilty, and you must learn how to do things differently.

“It was the making of me because I focussed on what was really important, got good at saying no and also became more human to the clients.”

Her Cuban husband Alberto Piedra, formerly head of global banking at Dresdner Kleinwort, notably quit his job in 2008 to look after their two children.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Fraser sparked controversy following her comments about working from home.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, she said Citigroup staff who were not pulling their weight while working from home would be pulled back into the office for “coaching”.

She told an event at the World Economic Forum in Davos: “I believe that there’s an important balance here”.

If remote staff were “not being productive” she said she would “bring them back to the office or back to the site”.

Conversation