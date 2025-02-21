EXCLUSIVE: Plans for larger Superdrug shop at Overgate Shopping Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Plans for larger Superdrug shop at Overgate Shopping Centre

There is also a plan to fill the unit currently occupied by Quiz, following the fashion chain's administration

Superdrug at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
Superdrug at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Superdrug plans to expand the size of its shop at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

It has submitted a building warrant to increase its footprint by knocking through to the neighbouring Clintons card shop.

The warrant, lodged with Dundee City Council, lists the work involved as “alterations to two existing shop units within a shopping mall to form a single shop unit.

“This includes a strip out of existing (premises), a minor refurbishment to 2nd floor staff area and all associated works.”

The application estimates the value of the work to be around £342,000.

This would increase the size of the Superdrug shop by more than 50%.

Superdrug and Clintons Overgate changes

Superdrug’s expansion could have meant the end of Clintons within the Overgate.

However, the troubles of fashion firm Quiz, which led to its Dundee shop closing this week, has presented an opportunity.

The Courier understands that Clintons is now being earmarked for the Quiz unit – located between DV8 and Muffin Break on the ground floor – once the administration process runs its course.

There are already ‘store moving’ signs at Clintons in the Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: DC Thomson

The Overgate store is one of 23 Quiz shops to close after the company appointed administrators this week.

Shutters have been pulled down at the Dundee shop with a notice in the window informing customers of the closure.

Superdrug and Clintons have been asked to comment.

Overgate shop openings

It is the latest in a series of retail moves within the Overgate Shopping Centre since it was acquired by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group almost two years ago.

Work is continuing to turn the former Debenhams unit into a Frasers, with this opening now expected in June.

The store is currently recruiting for managers.

How Frasers could look at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Frasers

Overgate will also see Mango, Cinnabon and Clarks open new shops in the first six months of the year.

Flannels is also coming to the former Argos site at some point this year.

