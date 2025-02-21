EXCLUSIVE: Plans for larger Superdrug shop at Overgate Shopping Centre

Superdrug plans to expand the size of its shop at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

It has submitted a building warrant to increase its footprint by knocking through to the neighbouring Clintons card shop.

The warrant, lodged with Dundee City Council, lists the work involved as “alterations to two existing shop units within a shopping mall to form a single shop unit.

“This includes a strip out of existing (premises), a minor refurbishment to 2nd floor staff area and all associated works.”

The application estimates the value of the work to be around £342,000.

This would increase the size of the Superdrug shop by more than 50%.

Superdrug and Clintons Overgate changes

Superdrug’s expansion could have meant the end of Clintons within the Overgate.

However, the troubles of fashion firm Quiz, which led to its Dundee shop closing this week, has presented an opportunity.

The Courier understands that Clintons is now being earmarked for the Quiz unit – located between DV8 and Muffin Break on the ground floor – once the administration process runs its course.

The Overgate store is one of 23 Quiz shops to close after the company appointed administrators this week.

Shutters have been pulled down at the Dundee shop with a notice in the window informing customers of the closure.

Superdrug and Clintons have been asked to comment.

Overgate shop openings

It is the latest in a series of retail moves within the Overgate Shopping Centre since it was acquired by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group almost two years ago.

Work is continuing to turn the former Debenhams unit into a Frasers, with this opening now expected in June.

The store is currently recruiting for managers.

Overgate will also see Mango, Cinnabon and Clarks open new shops in the first six months of the year.

Flannels is also coming to the former Argos site at some point this year.