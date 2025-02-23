Dundee friends let down by local care services start their own firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee friends let down by local care services start their own firm

Bentleys Home Care promise to provide longer, person-centred visits after founders were shocked at how elderly parents were treated.

By Kirsten Johnson
Valerie Duguid and Mairi Handy
Bentleys Home Care owners Valerie Duguid and Mairi Handy want to "change the face of care" in Dundee and Angus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

They bonded over poor experiences of the care system while their elderly parents were sick.

So disappointed with the services available in Dundee, Mairi Handy and Valerie Duguid decided to set up their own care provider – with a difference.

The dynamic pair launched Bentleys Home Care at last year and provide a range of personal care, social care, befriending, rehabilitation, nutrition and housekeeping services across Dundee and Angus.

They are keen to change the face of care in the region and provide a holistic, person-centred package that “does more than just manage decline”.

Why Bentleys Home Care is different

Unlike many home care providers, whose staff visit for as little as 15-minutes, Bentleys offer two-hour visits as well as other unique services.

The £35 “social clean” leaves 30 minutes at the end of the housekeeping service for staff to have a chat with clients.

Bentleys Home Care is also the only firm in the country to focus on a three-tier strategy of physical, social and psychological recovery.

Five two-hour visits costs £350, which is more than most competitors – but feedback has been “overwhelmingly positive”.

“We are told it takes a village to raise a child but elderly people should also be given that service. They deserve proper care that puts them first,” Valerie, 54, told The Courier.

“Everyone gets older and asking for help is not accepting that your life is over,” mum-of-four Mairi, 49, added. “We want to provide personal care that is truly personal.”

Bentleys Home Care c-founder Mairi Handy was shocked at the care her dying father received. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mairi’s beloved father Joseph Handy – a former Dundee councillor and Harris Academy chemistry and maths teacher – was diagnosed with terminal bladder cancer in 2020 and the family sought the help of carers until he passed away in February 2021.

The law graduate, who moved into the charitable sector after having children, admitted: “It was a real baptism of fire for us, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

“I don’t want to do down individual carers, as they were following instructions, but we did not have a good experience.

“There was no continuity of care. You didn’t know who was coming on any given day and the faces regularly changed so my dad wasn’t able to build up any relationships.

“He was given half hour visits and the carers would actually set an alarm.

Elderly father left on commode

“In 30 minutes, they were supposed to get him up, toileted, washed, dressed, breakfasted and give him his medication.

“It wasn’t enough time and he was once left sitting on a commode.

“My mum and I had to do so much more than we felt able to and definitely felt let down.”

When Mairi’s mum Margaret fell and broke her hip in 2022, the care package she received after being discharged from hospital was equally disappointing – and she decided “enough was enough”.

Qualified personal trainer Valerie Duguid believes in helping others help themselves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Valerie, who cares for her 84-year-old mother who has dementia and complex medical needs, felt similarly let down when respite carers failed to make sure her mother was eating.

Valerie said: “It took a lot for me to ask for help and when I did it was just to get a short break.

“The care my mum received was very poor and I wouldn’t want others to experience what we have.”

Happier clients and staff is ‘key’

Valerie, who has a degree in clinical sports science and psychology and also runs Gymology, added: “We want to offer real care and give our clients and families peace of mind.

“Rather than rushing to get someone dressed, we want to help them do up their buttons themselves and maybe regain some confidence.”

Bentleys Home Care currently employs four experienced carers who promise to get to know each client they work with “like they are a friend”.

Valerie said: “Even as we grow bigger, we will always have a small, allocated team for each client and get to know who they are as well as what their needs are.

“We hope that the way we work will also ensure our staff are happy and don’t feel rushed, which allows them to provide a better service.”

