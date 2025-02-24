Bayne’s confirms opening plans for fourth Perth outlet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bayne’s confirms opening plans for fourth Perth outlet

The bakery chain is preparing to welcome customers to Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

By Lucy Scarlett
Bayne's the Bakers.
The new Bayne's outlet at Inveralmond Industrial Estate in Perth. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Bakery chain Bayne’s has confirmed opening plans for its fourth outlet in Perth.

The retailer will open a new shop at Inveralmond Industrial Estate on Tuesday (February 25).

Bayne’s already operates stores on Dunkeld Road, South Street, and Rannoch Road.

It unveiled plans for its fourth Fair City outlet in December 2023.

The new shop is located next to Tiso Perth Outdoor Experience.

Bayne's.
Customers can visit the new store from Tuesday. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A post on the Bayne’s Facebook page said: “We are over the moon to be celebrating the milestone of our 70th year by opening this brand-new location on the Inveralmond Retail Park – our fourth in Perth!

“That’s right, joining our other shops on Dunkeld Road, South Street, and Rannoch Road, our new site in Perth is set to bring residents more delicious treats than ever before.

“Opening officially on Tuesday, we cannot wait to welcome both new and familiar faces to our latest premises.”

The Fife-based family chain made record profits last year, with sales exceeding £44.4 million in the year to March 31 2024.

