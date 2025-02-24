Bayne’s confirms opening plans for fourth Perth outlet

Bakery chain Bayne’s has confirmed opening plans for its fourth outlet in Perth.

The retailer will open a new shop at Inveralmond Industrial Estate on Tuesday (February 25).

Bayne’s already operates stores on Dunkeld Road, South Street, and Rannoch Road.

It unveiled plans for its fourth Fair City outlet in December 2023.

The new shop is located next to Tiso Perth Outdoor Experience.

A post on the Bayne’s Facebook page said: “We are over the moon to be celebrating the milestone of our 70th year by opening this brand-new location on the Inveralmond Retail Park – our fourth in Perth!

“That’s right, joining our other shops on Dunkeld Road, South Street, and Rannoch Road, our new site in Perth is set to bring residents more delicious treats than ever before.

“Opening officially on Tuesday, we cannot wait to welcome both new and familiar faces to our latest premises.”

The Fife-based family chain made record profits last year, with sales exceeding £44.4 million in the year to March 31 2024.