The 17-year-old Dundee salon owner proving age no barrier to running a business

Abigail Corsar was just 16 when she got the keys to her salon Glow Beauty.

By Paul Malik
Abigail Corsar at her Glow Beauty salon on Albert Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Abigail Corsar was just 16 when she picked up the keys to her salon, Glow Beauty, on Dundee’s Albert Street.

Having left school to pursue a career in hair and beauty, Abigail originally welcomed clients at the Invergowrie flat she shared with her mum.

But after quickly building a loyal customer base, Abigail realised she needed a purpose-built salon which could accommodate an expanding list of people looking for lash and nail work.

And so in March 2024 she opened her store, and has not looked back since.

It has been Abigail’s priority from the start, she told The Courier, to create an environment welcoming to all.

And she admits there has been some judgement as to how a 17-year-old could run a successful business at such a young age.

Dundee 17-year-old runs Glow Beauty

But Abigail hasn’t let that stop her enjoying her first year in business, and plans on throwing a party in March to celebrate.

“We have created a really relaxed atmosphere in the salon, which helps our clients when they come in to get pampered,” she said.

“When I opened the salon last year, I was incredibly nervous. I have suffered from anxiety my whole life, but since opening my business I have been able to come out my shell and it has really helped me too.

Ruth Brown, Abigail and Mya Fields, the team at Glow Beauty. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I left school as soon as I could and went to college to learn hair and make-up.

“I just loved it and decided to go more into the beauty side of the industry.

“It is a very competitive industry and I feel as a young business owner I have had to prove that I am doing this myself. There’s a perception of ‘oh her parents must have bought her a business’, which is untrue.

“I have paid for everything myself. I’ve have had a few comments that because I am young I don’t know how to run a business. It is like the first thing they see and the first thing they think when they learn my age.

“But at the same time, I have had a lot of support and advice, and guidance from family and friends.

“And I’ve watched the business grow. I have seen customers and clients come in with such happy faces and they are comfortable in the shop. And that is the main thing for me.

“That’s what I wanted to target, people coming in and feeling comfortable.

“I’ve been to salons and had my lashes or nails done, and not felt comfortable. So that is our main priority. Having a salon where people are welcome and feel comfortable.”

