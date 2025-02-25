Port boss targets more Dundee cruise visits and offshore wind work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Port boss targets more Dundee cruise visits and offshore wind work

Newly-appointed regional director for Scotland, Derek Knox, thinks the Eden Project will give Dundee even more appeal for tourists.

Ambassador's Ambition
The Ambition cruise liner in Dundee. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
By Rob McLaren

The Port of Dundee is building momentum in its aims to attract more cruise visits and renewables work.

That’s the view of Forth Ports’ newly appointed regional director for Scotland Derek Knox.

Mr Knox, who started his career at the Port of Dundee more than 20 years ago, said work on the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm has shown the industry what is possible in Dundee.

Dundee has been an assembly site for the turbine towers and a loading harbour for them going out to the North Sea.

Mr Knox said the port was in talks with developers of several other renewables projects about future work.

He said: “The renewables sector is one of the main areas of focus for the port, where a significant infrastructure investment has been made.

“NnG is coming towards its conclusion and the site will be used by the Inch Cape offshore wind farm towards the end of next year. This will further build our reputation.

“A lot of the offshore wind developments are located around the east coast. We’ve got touch points with a number of developers and are looking to be part of various tendering processes.”

More cruise visits to Dundee?

Mr Knox also anticipates the number of cruises calling in Dundee will continue to increase. There were 14 visits in 2023 and 16 last year.

He said Dundee was making “steady progress” on attracting vessels and feels the Eden Project will give the city even more appeal for tourists.

Derek Knox, regional director Scotland Forth Ports. Image: Forth Ports.

“Our ambitions on this front continue to grow,” he said.

“Scotland as a whole continues to be quite an attractive proposition for cruise liners.

“We anticipate Dundee having more success as it’s a city port with good public transport links.”

Fife ports’ plans

He said Forth Ports’ Fife ports were also performing well.

He said the focus at Rosyth will be continuing the development of the agricultural hub, which was a £20 million investment in 2019.

“Rosyth is capable of handling half a million tonnes of agricultural products a year. We are very much looking at how we can develop that further and expand the site.

Rosyth agri hub hopper Image: Peter Devlin

“We also continue to explore where there are opportunities to reinstate a ferry service. There used to be a connection with Zeebrugge and Dunkirk is a destination being explored.”

Methil and Burntisland ports’ cargo is based around construction products, such as timber. Mr Knox said there were longer-term opportunities in relation to offshore wind.

Kirkcaldy Port is used by Carr’s Flour Mill and transports between 70,000 and 100,000 tonnes of wheat a year.

Forth Ports has also promoted former Port of Dundee manager David Webster from commercial director to regional director for the Port of Tilbury.

Mr Webster and Mr Knox will join the group’s executive board with immediate effect and take up their new roles from March 31.

Conversation