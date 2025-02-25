Firm behind Broughty Ferry pub liquidated after director’s drink-driving conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Firm behind Broughty Ferry pub liquidated after director’s drink-driving conviction

The Barn in Broughty Ferry has been closed for a number of weeks.

By Paul Malik
The Barn in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google maps
The firm behind a Broughty Ferry pub has been liquidated following the company director’s drink-driving conviction.

Hawkes Taverns, which was owned by Michele Buckley, was liquidated earlier this month.

It follows Buckley, 62, appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court in December where she admitted driving her BMW 3 series car into a parked car while almost four times the legal limit.

Her company owned and operated The Barn in Campfield Square, where Buckley’s Christmas time bash took place.

Hawkes Taverns was also trading at a loss at the time of liquidation, prompting the company to enter liquidation.

All five employees were made redundant when the bar ceased trading in January.

Hawkes Taverns and The Barn liquidated

Henderson Loggie was appointed as liquidator on February 14. The accountancy firm and insolvency practitioners are helping staff with the process, including entitlement claims.

Increasing costs, including suppliers, wages and utilities resulted in difficult trading conditions, the firm said. This caused the company to run at a loss, ahead of being closed down in January.

And the premises license for the bar, which remains closed, has been transferred to  Redwood Pubs Ltd. This took place on January 31 this year.

Hawkes Taverns was incorporated in September 2017 by Michele Buckley.

The Barn pub has existed in Campfield Square since the 1970s.

Drink-driving crash

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Buckley, of Hilton of Balmuir, Strathmartine, performed a “botched” three-point turn in the busy carpark outside The Barn on December 10.

She struck the back of a parked Volkswagen Polo at the rear of the pub at around 9.50pm.

Prosecutor Lana Norrie said: “The (driver of the Polo) experienced a thud to his vehicle.

“He turned and realised his vehicle had been collided with by the accused’s vehicle.

“The witness immediately followed the accused in her vehicle as she exited the car park.

“The witness contacted the police.”

Michele Buckley
Around five minutes later, Buckley carried out a three-point turn and crashed into a lamppost before driving back towards Strathmore Street.

The other driver again called the police and said he believed Buckley was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officers found Buckley in the vehicle in the Campfield Square car park, where she was noted to be visibly drunk, smelling of alcohol and slurring her words.

After being taken to police headquarters on West Bell Street, Buckley provided a reading of 80 mics of alcohol in 100 mils of breath.

She was disqualified for 12 months and fined £465.

