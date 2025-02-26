Chef relocates street food takeaway from Stornoway to Crieff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Chef relocates street food takeaway from Stornoway to Crieff

Ian Rainbird, owner of Smoke and Mac, aims to "bring a new dynamic" to the town.

By Lucy Scarlett
Ian Rainbird.
Ian Rainbird is the owner of Smoke and Mac. Image: Supplied

A chef has relocated his street food takeaway business from Stornoway to Crieff as he aims to “bring a new dynamic” to the town.

Ian Rainbird is the owner of Smoke and Mac, described as the “UK’s most northwestern BBQ street food eatery”.

But he is moving the business to a unit on Church Street in Crieff to establish a mainland presence, with plans to open on March 6.

Ian, 35, has worked in Scotland for the past four years but has been a chef since he was 18.

He told The Courier: “I have a 30-seat restaurant in Stornoway at the moment, which I don’t use.

“We also have a food truck that we’re building as well, but due to the logistics of being in Stornoway, I can’t make it work.

Smoke and Mac.
The Crieff takeaway will open next week. Image: Supplied

“I want to go to events, go to markets, and really move my brand forward.

“The move to Crieff is because that’s where my journey in Scotland started.

“After Covid, I moved from England to Scotland to work at the Four Seasons in St Fillans.

“The right property came up in Crieff. It’s a small property which is what I want and it will be 100% a takeaway.”

Menu at Smoke and Mac in Crieff

Smoke and Mac’s menu includes smoked meats, chicken wings, and loaded macaroni.

The business also offers vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Ian added: “There are so many good places opening now in Crieff.

“It went through a rough time when I was there during Covid, lots of businesses didn’t survive, but I think now it’s rejuvenated.

Deli and Dough is a great example. They’ve done very well for themselves with their food setup and their trailer.

Smoke and Mac dish.
The eatery serves chicken dishes. Image: Supplied
Smoke and Mac.
The takeaway will be on Church Street. Image: Supplied

“It’s good to have a higher-end offering coming through in the area.

“I think us moving in will bring a new dynamic to Crieff.”

Ian also plans to travel across Scotland with his food truck while using the Crieff store as its prep kitchen.

There will also be an online ordering platform for the takeaway.

