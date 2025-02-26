Chef relocates street food takeaway from Stornoway to Crieff

A chef has relocated his street food takeaway business from Stornoway to Crieff as he aims to “bring a new dynamic” to the town.

Ian Rainbird is the owner of Smoke and Mac, described as the “UK’s most northwestern BBQ street food eatery”.

But he is moving the business to a unit on Church Street in Crieff to establish a mainland presence, with plans to open on March 6.

Ian, 35, has worked in Scotland for the past four years but has been a chef since he was 18.

He told The Courier: “I have a 30-seat restaurant in Stornoway at the moment, which I don’t use.

“We also have a food truck that we’re building as well, but due to the logistics of being in Stornoway, I can’t make it work.

“I want to go to events, go to markets, and really move my brand forward.

“The move to Crieff is because that’s where my journey in Scotland started.

“After Covid, I moved from England to Scotland to work at the Four Seasons in St Fillans.

“The right property came up in Crieff. It’s a small property which is what I want and it will be 100% a takeaway.”

Menu at Smoke and Mac in Crieff

Smoke and Mac’s menu includes smoked meats, chicken wings, and loaded macaroni.

The business also offers vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Ian added: “There are so many good places opening now in Crieff.

“It went through a rough time when I was there during Covid, lots of businesses didn’t survive, but I think now it’s rejuvenated.

“Deli and Dough is a great example. They’ve done very well for themselves with their food setup and their trailer.

“It’s good to have a higher-end offering coming through in the area.

“I think us moving in will bring a new dynamic to Crieff.”

Ian also plans to travel across Scotland with his food truck while using the Crieff store as its prep kitchen.

There will also be an online ordering platform for the takeaway.