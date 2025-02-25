Bayne’s ‘superfan’ from Cowdenbeath is first customer at new Perth store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Bayne’s ‘superfan’ from Cowdenbeath is first customer at new Perth store

"Some people tick off Munros, I visit Bayne’s across Scotland."

By Lucy Scarlett
Alan Porterfield and John Bayne.
Alan Porterfield (right) and managing director John Bayne (left) at the new Perth Bayne's. Image: Toni Harland

A Bayne’s “superfan” from Cowdenbeath was the first customer at the grand opening of a new branch in Perth.

Bayne’s the Family Baker opened its 70th store on Tuesday at Inveralmond to mark 70 years in business.

In honour of the occasion, the firm invited “superfan” Alan Porterfield to the launch.

The 57-year-old has been a loyal customer for more than 40 years and has visited all 70 Bayne’s branches across Scotland.

Alan, a home insulation surveyor, said: “It possibly started as a Fife thing.

Bayne's staff.
John Bayne (centre) and the Bayne’s staff. Image: Toni Harland

“Bayne’s historically had a loyalty card for coffee, which the staff would stamp to confirm that customers had purchased a coffee.

“One day, instead of having separate stamps for large and small coffees, they began using one stamp across the board.

“At this point, I started asking for receipts so that I could definitely claim my free large coffee once my loyalty card was filled.

“Once I had accumulated a few receipts, I set myself the challenge of visiting every Bayne’s shop – some people tick off Munros, I visit Bayne’s across Scotland.”

‘It means so much to be the first customer at new Perth Bayne’s’

Alan says his favourite item on the menu is the fudge doughnut or a lorne sausage roll.

The Bayne’s team invited him to be the first customer at the new store, located next to Tiso Perth Outdoor Experience.

He added: “It means so much to me that the team at Bayne’s reached out to me and invited me to join them for this momentous occasion.

“To have opened 70 shops in the last 70 years is a testament to the hard work of the Bayne’s family, along with all of their team.”

More from Business

Ambassador's Ambition
Port boss targets more Dundee cruise visits and offshore wind work
2
Abigail Corsar at her Glow Beauty salon on Albert Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The 17-year-old Dundee salon owner proving age no barrier to running a business
Bayne's staff.
Bayne's confirms opening plans for fourth Perth outlet
Valerie Duguid and Mairi Handy
Dundee friends let down by local care services start their own firm
Fife chimney sweep, Marcus Casement on a job in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
What’s it like being a modern-day chimney sweep in Fife?
Plans to transform the former East Dock Street car showroom into a restaurant.
Firm behind world buffet at Dundee car showroom 'not put off by plans for…
Ian Taylor holds up a watercolour by King Charles III which features in an upcoming auction. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How remarkable Ian Taylor built Montrose auction business over five decades
2
Superdrug at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Plans for larger Superdrug shop at Overgate Shopping Centre
Former cafe in Tolbooth Street, Kirkcaldy
Former Kirkcaldy cafe on the market for £90k
Suzanne Thomson FCSI, investment manager, assistant director at RBC Brewin Dolphin.
The top ten investment mistakes to avoid

Conversation