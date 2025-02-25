Bayne’s ‘superfan’ from Cowdenbeath is first customer at new Perth store

A Bayne’s “superfan” from Cowdenbeath was the first customer at the grand opening of a new branch in Perth.

Bayne’s the Family Baker opened its 70th store on Tuesday at Inveralmond to mark 70 years in business.

In honour of the occasion, the firm invited “superfan” Alan Porterfield to the launch.

The 57-year-old has been a loyal customer for more than 40 years and has visited all 70 Bayne’s branches across Scotland.

Alan, a home insulation surveyor, said: “It possibly started as a Fife thing.

“Bayne’s historically had a loyalty card for coffee, which the staff would stamp to confirm that customers had purchased a coffee.

“One day, instead of having separate stamps for large and small coffees, they began using one stamp across the board.

“At this point, I started asking for receipts so that I could definitely claim my free large coffee once my loyalty card was filled.

“Once I had accumulated a few receipts, I set myself the challenge of visiting every Bayne’s shop – some people tick off Munros, I visit Bayne’s across Scotland.”

‘It means so much to be the first customer at new Perth Bayne’s’

Alan says his favourite item on the menu is the fudge doughnut or a lorne sausage roll.

The Bayne’s team invited him to be the first customer at the new store, located next to Tiso Perth Outdoor Experience.

He added: “It means so much to me that the team at Bayne’s reached out to me and invited me to join them for this momentous occasion.

“To have opened 70 shops in the last 70 years is a testament to the hard work of the Bayne’s family, along with all of their team.”