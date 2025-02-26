Perthshire entrepreneur defies doubters to sell millions of pounds of temporary shelters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perthshire entrepreneur defies doubters to sell millions of pounds of temporary shelters

Craig Michael was initially told his idea would never work - but his Zappshelter product has never failed in a storm.

Paragon Protection Systems owner Craig Michel, creator of Zappshelter.
By Rob McLaren

When Craig Michel first spoke to a structural engineer about his vision for temporary shelters he was told it would never, ever work in the UK.

A decade later and the Perthshire businessman has a blue-chip client list, 18 staff and is targeting £10 million sales this year.

Craig was inspired to start Paragon Protection Services after seeing high quality temporary shelters used in Australia.

He wanted to bring the idea to this country – but the business got off to a shaky start.

He recalls: “I sat down with a structural engineer who just looked at me and said, ‘this is never going to work in the UK, there’s too much wind and our snow loadings are too great’.

“But I could see so many applications for it. We sat down, beefed up the design and produced what is now recognized as being the strongest structure in its class out there.”

Zappshelter has survived 69 storms

After more than two years of development, Craig formed his company “on a shoestring” in 2015.

Its flagship product, the Zappshelter, is a galvanised steel structure with a special membrane cover stretched over it.

It is weighed down either by shipping containers or large precast concrete blocks and can range in width from six metres up to 20 metres.

He was delighted to find immediate interest from sectors ranging from waste management, to defence.

He said: “We’ve got some excellent customers up and down the UK. We’ve done in excess of 30 shelters on HS2.

The Zappshelter is quick to construct and can be used in a wide range of environments. It is also easy to relocate and use again. Image: Paragon Protection Systems

“It provides a solution to companies for so many problems.”

The average invoice for a single structure is around £30,000. Clients include the Ministry of Defence, Kier, JCB and Google.

Craig is proud of that fact that despite there being 69 Met Office-named storms since the company started, it has not had a single structural failure.

He explains: “The structure is inherently flexible. So, when you’ve got storm conditions they actually absorb and dissipate the wind energy.

“We have spawned a bunch of competitors. They bring product in from China or try to use a structure out of the polytunnel industry. They cannot match the structural engineering we apply to our product.

“Our customers are serious companies who compare us to alternatives that are half the price and we’re still winning the orders.

“They can’t have people getting hurt or killed by a structure that collapses in a high wind.”

£10m sales aim as new offices constructed

Craig believes the company still has significant growth to come and is investing £750,000 on offices at Inchcoonans.

The company’s structures have been used all over the world, but currently exports are under 10% of its sales.

As well as its 18 staff, the company has 20 subcontractors on the installation and manufacturing side.

Craig with the Zappshelter team.

The owner added: “2024 was a very good year for us. We were 26% up on revenue and profits were up by 40%.

“We have a very strong pipeline going into 2025 and we’ll be aiming for an eight-digit revenue figure (more than £10m).

“There is still plenty of opportunity in the UK and we do have plans to push further afield.”

