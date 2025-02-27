Is Wickes opening new Dunfermline store after Homebase closure?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Is Wickes opening new Dunfermline store after Homebase closure?

The home improvement chain could be set to open its first Fife shop.

By Ellidh Aitken & Neil Henderson
Wickes is eyeing a move into Dunfermline. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock
Wickes is eyeing a move into Dunfermline. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

Wickes could be set to open a new Dunfermline store.

The home improvement chain is understood to be eyeing the Homebase unit at Halbeath Retail Park.

Homebase will close for good on Saturday with the loss of about a dozen jobs.

The Courier understands staff at the store have been told Wickes is planning to move into the site.

Wickes has declined to comment on the claim but has been advertising jobs in Dunfermline, where it does not currently have a shop.

An assistant manager position for Dunfermline, posted on the firm’s website, says the job will be “based in the Fife area long-term, but will begin in Edinburgh, Stirling, or Perth”.

Wickes advertising Dunfermline job vacancies

Meanwhile, a store manager vacancy, also based in Dunfermline, has recently expired.

Wickes does not currently have any stores in Fife.

The assistant manager listing, posted on February 22, says: “You will have experience in running the show in a fast-paced, customer-facing environment and be someone who can handle the variety that each day at Wickes brings.

“You will be highly organised with a passion for ensuring our customers receive the best service we can deliver, all whilst inspiring and leading your team.”

Homebase in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Shopfitters have begun dismantling some of the fixtures at Homebase ahead of its closure.

The outdoor garden centre area is already shut.

