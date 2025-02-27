Is Wickes opening new Dunfermline store after Homebase closure?

Wickes could be set to open a new Dunfermline store.

The home improvement chain is understood to be eyeing the Homebase unit at Halbeath Retail Park.

Homebase will close for good on Saturday with the loss of about a dozen jobs.

The Courier understands staff at the store have been told Wickes is planning to move into the site.

Wickes has declined to comment on the claim but has been advertising jobs in Dunfermline, where it does not currently have a shop.

An assistant manager position for Dunfermline, posted on the firm’s website, says the job will be “based in the Fife area long-term, but will begin in Edinburgh, Stirling, or Perth”.

Wickes advertising Dunfermline job vacancies

Meanwhile, a store manager vacancy, also based in Dunfermline, has recently expired.

Wickes does not currently have any stores in Fife.

The assistant manager listing, posted on February 22, says: “You will have experience in running the show in a fast-paced, customer-facing environment and be someone who can handle the variety that each day at Wickes brings.

“You will be highly organised with a passion for ensuring our customers receive the best service we can deliver, all whilst inspiring and leading your team.”

Shopfitters have begun dismantling some of the fixtures at Homebase ahead of its closure.

The outdoor garden centre area is already shut.