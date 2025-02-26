Perthshire couple opening new Aberfeldy garage after ‘right opportunity’ came up

A Perthshire couple are opening a new garage in Aberfeldy after the “right opportunity” came up.

Kev Gavan and partner Claudia Baxendale will open Kev’s Garage at Aberfeldy Business Park on Monday.

Kev, 30, is a fully qualified mechanic with 15 years of experience in the motor trade.

He has worked at garages in Pitlochry and Blair Atholl but is now opening his own venture.

Claudia, 28, will help run the new repair shop.

She told The Courier: “I’ll try to get into the office as much as I can, but with three kids, it might be difficult.

“We always thought about opening our own place, but the opportunity was hard to come by.

“Starting up can be quite expensive – so when one of his friends told him that place had come up, we thought, ‘Let’s go for it now because the right opportunity might not come around again’.

“I also think there is loads of business in Aberfeldy.

‘I’m really proud of him’

“I think he will stand out because he works so hard.

“I’m really proud of him – he’s an amazing worker and he’s good at his job.”

The garage will offer servicing, repairs, diagnostics and tyres.

There are also plans to carry out MOTs once a new MOT station is in place.

