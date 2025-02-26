Boss of Dundee law firm Thorntons on ‘rapid growth’ and record profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss of Dundee law firm Thorntons on ‘rapid growth’ and record profits

The legal firm announced its latest merger with a Perth company last month.

By Rob McLaren
Lesley Larg, managing partner of Thorntons.
The managing partner of Dundee-headquartered law firm Thorntons says the company is experiencing “rapid growth” after record profits last year.

Newly filed accounts for the year ending May 31 2024 show revenue of £43.9 million, a rise of more than £6m from 2023.

Profits before members’ remuneration and profit shares were £12.4m, an increase of 35% on the previous year.

Last month, the business announced a merger with Perth firm Macnabs, which added five partners and 39 employees.

Acquisition opportunities

Lesley Larg, who became managing partner in 2021, said the strong growth has continued in the current financial year.

Future plans include expanding in Glasgow as Thorntons continues to look for more acquisition opportunities.

She said: “More than six months into our next financial year, we are experiencing rapid growth.

Thorntons’ head office in Dundee city centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“We have welcomed new partners and others to the firm to be part of our exciting journey.

“We have plans to expand in Glasgow and continue to seek opportunities with individuals and firms that align with our culture and outlook.

“As a fully independent firm with strong foundations in place, we are confident about the future.”

Growing market share behind Thorntons’ profits surge

Thorntons said the financial success in the year was down to growing its market share in sectors like life sciences, renewable energy and technology.

It now has 73 partners and employs more than 550 people. Its 13 offices include three in Fife and three in Angus, its Dundee headquarters and a Perth branch.

During the year it moved into permanent offices in Glasgow and opened its first Highlands branch in Inverness.

The firm said it created 27 new roles across a range of legal and business service disciplines to secure the diverse skills required to operate a modern law firm. It has taken on 16 trainee solicitors for each of the last two years.

It is investing heavily in technology and its workforce, with what it describes as “industry-leading family friendly policies”.

Ms Larg added: “After market uncertainty in the first half of the financial year, we experienced strong growth and progression across the business.

Ruth Croman, managing partner at Macnabs; Lesley Larg, managing partner, Thorntons; and Nick Barclay, chair of Thorntons. Image: Supplied.

“This stands us in good stead following change across the sector including consolidation and the loss of firms that could not survive the headwinds.

“Our people are key to our positive growth trajectory.

“Their client-focused approach and longstanding relationships, in some cases spanning generations, set us apart in the marketplace.

“I am incredibly proud of their achievements, and our unwavering dedication to our clients, people and the communities we serve.”

Conversation