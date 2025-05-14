Perth hairdresser on keeping prices affordable and the banter flowing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth hairdresser on keeping prices affordable and the banter flowing

Aoife Maloney will move her salon in June.

By Paul Malik
Perth's Craic'n'Hair, which is on the move in Image: Supplied.
For Perth hairdresser Aoife Maloney, creating a relaxing and welcoming atmosphere with a dose of “craic” is what its all about.

Aoife is preparing to move her beloved business to new — yet altogether familiar — premises in June.

Craic N’Hair will open on Scott Street next month, to the shop Aoife started her Scottish working life 20 years ago after moving from Ireland.

In that time, she’s seen the High Street change for better and worse and watched trends come and go.

But most importantly, she told The Courier, is the bond she shares with her clients, keeping prices affordable and her hair salon approachable.

Craic’n’Hair on the move

Craic is an Irish word used to describe a good time — which is what Aoife wants her customers to have when they visit her salon. It is pronounced crack in English.

“When I’ve told people I am moving, a lot of them have said ‘oh are you going back to Ireland?’ but I’m definitely not, we’re moving to Scott Street.

“I opened my salon on County Place around 10 years ago.

“And what’s more, the new space we’re going to housed the first hairdresser I started in originally when I moved to Perth 20 years ago. So it’s full circle, really.

“There’s been massive changes in hairdressing in my time here. And with the High Street too, especially since the pandemic.

Aoife Maloney, owner of Craic’n’Hair.

“I’ve got four staff in the shop just now, but with the move I’m hoping to expand and bring in more.”

Aoife explained how she tries to keep her prices down compared to others in Perth, acknowledging people are struggling at the moment.

This is despite continually rising costs, including rent and rates.

“With prices, I’ve tried to keep mine down. Folk are struggling and if you go too high with them, rather than them coming every six weeks or so for a cut, they’ll come in every nine to 10. So you need to keep prices affordable.

“The rent for the current shop was going to go up by about £1,000 a month, which is a reason for moving too.”

Craic’n’Hair’s last day on County Place is Saturday May 31, with the new salon opening to customers on June 3.

Conversation