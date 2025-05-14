Perth hairdresser on keeping prices affordable and the banter flowing

For Perth hairdresser Aoife Maloney, creating a relaxing and welcoming atmosphere with a dose of “craic” is what its all about.

Aoife is preparing to move her beloved business to new — yet altogether familiar — premises in June.

Craic N’Hair will open on Scott Street next month, to the shop Aoife started her Scottish working life 20 years ago after moving from Ireland.

In that time, she’s seen the High Street change for better and worse and watched trends come and go.

But most importantly, she told The Courier, is the bond she shares with her clients, keeping prices affordable and her hair salon approachable.

Craic’n’Hair on the move

Craic is an Irish word used to describe a good time — which is what Aoife wants her customers to have when they visit her salon. It is pronounced crack in English.

“When I’ve told people I am moving, a lot of them have said ‘oh are you going back to Ireland?’ but I’m definitely not, we’re moving to Scott Street.

“I opened my salon on County Place around 10 years ago.

“And what’s more, the new space we’re going to housed the first hairdresser I started in originally when I moved to Perth 20 years ago. So it’s full circle, really.

“There’s been massive changes in hairdressing in my time here. And with the High Street too, especially since the pandemic.

“I’ve got four staff in the shop just now, but with the move I’m hoping to expand and bring in more.”

Aoife explained how she tries to keep her prices down compared to others in Perth, acknowledging people are struggling at the moment.

This is despite continually rising costs, including rent and rates.

“With prices, I’ve tried to keep mine down. Folk are struggling and if you go too high with them, rather than them coming every six weeks or so for a cut, they’ll come in every nine to 10. So you need to keep prices affordable.

“The rent for the current shop was going to go up by about £1,000 a month, which is a reason for moving too.”

Craic’n’Hair’s last day on County Place is Saturday May 31, with the new salon opening to customers on June 3.