Perthshire couple’s plans to expand bee-themed holiday let business

Business is buzzing for a family-run holiday accommodation firm in rural Perthshire.

Bee Happy Breaks in Stanley, which began life as a double garage, has embarked on an ambitious expansion project following a surge in interest.

With the help of their son and daughter, couple Joyce and Alan Jamieson transformed their garage into a self-catering holiday let, which they named The Hive, in 2023.

Retirement plan

The pupil support assistant and driving instructor, who have lived in Stanley for nine years, noticed there was a “gap in the market” for good value places to stay.

Approaching retirement, they were keen to provide for their future – and the future of their family.

The quirky bee-themed property was a huge hit with tourists exploring the local area and beyond – a perfect stop-off for those heading up the A9 to complete the famous North Coast 500.

Fully booked throughout the summer last year, the family decided to add two new shepherd’s huts for 2025.

Outdoor bath and firepit

Now, thanks to £48,000 from the British Business Bank’s Investment Fund for Scotland, they plan to add a chalet-style wooden cabin.

The shepherd’s huts were handmade in Ireland and sleep two people.

They each have a shower room, kitchenette, living space and a terrace with an outdoor bath.

Access to a firepit, barbeque, Freesat smart TVs, and satellite Wi-Fi is also included.

Since opening, Bee Happy Breaks has connected with local businesses offering guests activities such as fishing, kayaking and mountain biking.

While the couple both still have day jobs, they have reduced their hours to support Bee Happy Breaks’ growth.

Alan is a driving instructor and Joyce works in a local secondary school for children with additional needs.

Meanwhile their daughter helps with changeovers and their son has been involved in building work.

Bee Happy Breaks ‘grasped’ opportunity

Joyce said: “We moved to Stanley nine years ago and always thought it would be ideal for a holiday business.

“We are right on the edge of Highland Perthshire and completely surrounded by farmland, so it’s very peaceful.

“We are also only a few miles away from Perth and an hour’s drive from the central belt.

“The area is underserved in terms of accommodation – a couple of hotels and one other person who rents their home out.

“We have been amazed by how quickly things are taking off and grasped the opportunity to expand.

“Bee Happy Breaks is very much a family business. Our daughter helps with changeovers and our son has been very involved in all the building work.

“As Alan and I approach retirement, and the business grows, we only hope to get the family more involved.”