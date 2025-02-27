Perthshire couple’s plans to expand bee-themed holiday let business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire couple’s plans to expand bee-themed holiday let business

Bee Happy Breaks started out as double garage conversion less than two years ago.

By Kirsten Johnson
Driving instructor Alan Jamieson and pupil support worker wife Joyce converted their garage into a bee-themed holiday flat in 2023. Image: Bee Happy Breaks
Business is buzzing for a family-run holiday accommodation firm in rural Perthshire.

Bee Happy Breaks in Stanley, which began life as a double garage, has embarked on an ambitious expansion project following a surge in interest.

With the help of their son and daughter, couple Joyce and Alan Jamieson transformed their garage into a self-catering holiday let, which they named The Hive, in 2023.

Retirement plan

The pupil support assistant and driving instructor, who have lived in Stanley for nine years, noticed there was a “gap in the market” for good value places to stay.

Approaching retirement, they were keen to provide for their future – and the future of their family.

Everything in The Hive is bee-themed, from upholstery to crockery. Image: Bee Happy Breaks

The quirky bee-themed property was a huge hit with tourists exploring the local area and beyond – a perfect stop-off for those heading up the A9 to complete the famous North Coast 500.

Fully booked throughout the summer last year, the family decided to add two new shepherd’s huts for 2025.

Outdoor bath and firepit

Now, thanks to £48,000 from the British Business Bank’s Investment Fund for Scotland, they plan to add a chalet-style wooden cabin.

The shepherd’s huts were handmade in Ireland and sleep two people.

They each have a shower room, kitchenette, living space and a terrace with an outdoor bath.

One of Bee Happy Breaks’ new shepherd’s huts – now available to book. Image: Bee Happy Breaks

Access to a firepit, barbeque, Freesat smart TVs, and satellite Wi-Fi is also included.

Since opening, Bee Happy Breaks has connected with local businesses offering guests activities such as fishing, kayaking and mountain biking.

While the couple both still have day jobs, they have reduced their hours to support Bee Happy Breaks’ growth.

Alan is a driving instructor and Joyce works in a local secondary school for children with additional needs.

Meanwhile their daughter helps with changeovers and their son has been involved in building work.

Bee Happy Breaks ‘grasped’ opportunity

Joyce said: “We moved to Stanley nine years ago and always thought it would be ideal for a holiday business.

“We are right on the edge of Highland Perthshire and completely surrounded by farmland, so it’s very peaceful.

Every little touch has been considered by Bee Happy Breaks. Image: Bee Happy Breaks

“We are also only a few miles away from Perth and an hour’s drive from the central belt.

“The area is underserved in terms of accommodation – a couple of hotels and one other person who rents their home out.

“We have been amazed by how quickly things are taking off and grasped the opportunity to expand.

“Bee Happy Breaks is very much a family business. Our daughter helps with changeovers and our son has been very involved in all the building work.

“As Alan and I approach retirement, and the business grows, we only hope to get the family more involved.”

