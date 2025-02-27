Jobs lost as Dunfermline pub shuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jobs lost as Dunfermline pub shuts

Liquidators have been appointed at The Glen Tavern.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
Jobs have been lost after a Dunfermline pub shut.

The Glen Tavern on Pittencrieff Street has closed down after the company running it was placed into liquidation.

Paul Dounis and Keith Algie of RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP have been appointed joint liquidators of The Glen Tavern (Scotland) Limited.

A petition to wind up the business has been heard at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

In a statement to The Courier, Mr Dounis said: “As a result of the winding up order, the interim liquidators had to close the business and terminate the employees.

“Since the pub premises are leasehold, the liquidators have no authority to act in relation to the site.

Liquidators assisting staff affected by closure of The Glen Tavern

“We’re working with the company’s director and other stakeholders to manage the next steps of the liquidation, with our focus on realising any company assets identified and dealing with creditor claims.

“This includes keeping former employees informed and we are assisting them in making their claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.”

The number of jobs lost has not been confirmed.

A post on the Glen Tavern’s Facebook page on Friday said the pub had been “forced to close” due to a “clerical error”.

A further post on Monday said: “We will be trying our best to reopen as soon as possible.

“We know it has been an inconvenience to a lot of people but please be assured we are trying to fix the problem.

“We will keep you updated when we know anything. Our sincere apologies.”

The Courier has approached The Glen Tavern for comment.

Conversation