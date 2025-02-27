Jobs lost as Dunfermline pub shuts

Jobs have been lost after a Dunfermline pub shut.

The Glen Tavern on Pittencrieff Street has closed down after the company running it was placed into liquidation.

Paul Dounis and Keith Algie of RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP have been appointed joint liquidators of The Glen Tavern (Scotland) Limited.

A petition to wind up the business has been heard at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

In a statement to The Courier, Mr Dounis said: “As a result of the winding up order, the interim liquidators had to close the business and terminate the employees.

“Since the pub premises are leasehold, the liquidators have no authority to act in relation to the site.

Liquidators assisting staff affected by closure of The Glen Tavern

“We’re working with the company’s director and other stakeholders to manage the next steps of the liquidation, with our focus on realising any company assets identified and dealing with creditor claims.

“This includes keeping former employees informed and we are assisting them in making their claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.”

The number of jobs lost has not been confirmed.

A post on the Glen Tavern’s Facebook page on Friday said the pub had been “forced to close” due to a “clerical error”.

A further post on Monday said: “We will be trying our best to reopen as soon as possible.

“We know it has been an inconvenience to a lot of people but please be assured we are trying to fix the problem.

“We will keep you updated when we know anything. Our sincere apologies.”

The Courier has approached The Glen Tavern for comment.