John Clark to open new £12m Dundee car dealership

The motor group acquired the former Peter Vardy site after its closure.

By Rob McLaren
The new John Clark dealership in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The new John Clark dealership in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

John Clark Motor Group has revealed details of its new £12 million Dundee car dealership ahead of its opening on Saturday.

The firm acquired the former Peter Vardy site following the firm’s closure of its Dundee CARZ used car operation in August 2023.

The Broomhill Road site will sell new SEAT, Skoda and CUPRA vehicles and approved used cars in four dedicated showrooms.

It will be the first location within the Volkswagen UK network to have the multi-brand retail concept.

What will new John Clark Dundee dealership contain?

John Clark said the Dundee site has been designed with the customer experience in mind and will set “a new benchmark in automotive retail and aftersales services”.

As well as the showrooms, there is a “relaxation space” called The Street which has a café and children’s play area.

Inside the new John Clark dealership in Dundee. Image: John Clark Motor Group.

The dealership will showcase more than 60 new vehicles across its showroom floors.

The outdoor area will hold around 200 used models, including commercial vehicles.

The site will also have a workshop with 25 service bays, including dedicated MOT and express-fit tyre bays, all fitted with the latest automotive technology.

Significant investment

New signs were erected and vehicles moved to the site earlier this month.

Chris Clark, group managing director of John Clark Motor Group, said: “This project represents a significant investment for our group, reflecting the strong performance of the SEAT, Skoda, and CUPRA brands in recent years.

“Every aspect of the design was carefully considered to create a workplace our colleagues can be proud of while exceeding customer expectations with the dealership of the future.”

The new workshop space. Image: John Clark Motor Group

The new dealership will sit opposite John Clark’s Volvo and Mini dealership, located on the other side of the Kingsway at Rutherford Road.

John Clark also operates Audi and BMW dealerships at Kings Cross Road in Dundee; a Jaguar dealership at Lundie Avenue; and a MG retailer at Myrekirk Road.

The Aberdeen headquartered firm plans to rebrand its specialist cars dealerships to operate under the John Clark name by the end of March.

Conversation